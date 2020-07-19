Hurricane Harvey tore down the previous restaurant at 1209 E. Airline Road, but Russell Moya and his wife Jennifer are bringing the Victoria location back, this time, during a pandemic.
Weathering the storm of COVID-19 has been an obstacle to bringing Burdogz Bar & Grill to the location that's already weathered Harvey. With a remodel now complete and the final touches being put in place, the Moyas, who live in Victoria, look to open up for business once pandemic-related restrictions are figured out.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
