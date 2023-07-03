A road paving company will call Victoria home after county officials approved a tax abatement at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.

Centerline Technologies, founded in 2018 and based in the north Dallas area, paves and stripes roadways.

Waylan Brannan III, Centerline's owner, said he would like to bring his Dallas-based staff to his hometown of Victoria in November.

Brannan, third-generation Victorian, grew up in a family that has been in the same business for 50 years.

The company is working with WJB Development to lease a building on Nursery Drive with equipment storage and the expansion of the Victoria office. Centerline asked the county to designate a reinvestment zone and tax abatement for WJB.

The Victoria Economic Development Corporation will conduct a feasibility study on the tax abatement. There will be a public hearing in a couple of months to provide analysis on properties and guidelines, according to Jonas Titas, president of the VEDC.

The company also is looking for a tax abatement that will allow it to build a 10,000-square-foot facility.

"So, we're really excited about as a team, strategically looking at taking a move, and love bringing in the opportunity for Victoria as a hub to shift out to so many larger cities here," Brannon said.

The move to Victoria comes as Brannan wants to expand his business in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

"We have a lot of faith in the workforce here and the directions of the community that continue to grow the workforce here," he said.

Alongside equipment, Centerline will bring 32 workers, with the possibility of new jobs in Victoria County.

County Judge Ben Zeller said he was excited about the new opportunities Centerline would bringing to the county.

"Really, the backbone of our community is smaller businesses and certainly the brand and the name is well known, having business in Victoria County for decades," Zeller said.

"We're happy to see yet another business that will fall within our guidelines, criteria and the good things this will do for Victoria County"

A hearing on the reinvestment zone is planned for next Monday at 10 a.m., according to Zeller.