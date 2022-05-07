With the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the shutdowns that came with it behind us, businesses that trade in recreational experiences are beginning to see a return to normalcy.
Some businesses had to get creative and adapt their models to survive, Schroeder Hall owner Christine Krause said. Others, like Victoria’s Pro-Escape Room, survived through good fortune, co-owner Heather Prosen said. Even businesses that began at the tail end of the pandemic, like Victoria’s The Axe Society, are faring well.
“If you don’t have customers coming out and you’re spending money to be open then you’re losing money,” Krause said.
Krause and her husband Aric Krause inherited the legendary venue when Aric’s mother, Linda Krause, died in June 2020. She said that while business has been improving, it’s still difficult to get people to come out every weekend.
“We are still struggling,” she said. “I think people got into a pattern of being at home, and so it’s harder to get people to come out now.”
The economy itself is also a challenge, she said. With rising prices for necessities like food and rent, recreational activities fall to the bottom of the scale of needs.
Like many venues, Schroeder Hall was forced to shut down completely during the pandemic.
To reopen, they had to adapt, Krause said. The venue had to be in compliance with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and in order to do so Schroeder Hall expanded their food options to a full menu to be recognized as a restaurant. The venue also attained a full liquor license, and continues to offer both of these services.
They were not without assistance, though. Krause said they were lucky to be able to apply for shuttered venue operators grants.
“That helps supplement some of the loss that we had taken on,” she said.
Pro-Escape Rooms — a business that sees people solve puzzles to escape a room — suffered through greatly reduced business during the pandemic, but scraped by because it has low operating costs, Prosen said.
“We were very blessed that we have paid off our buildings that we run the escape room through,” she said. Additionally, the buildings are portable container units with lower taxes and are located on family-owned land, which keeps costs down.
Still, for three months during the pandemic, Pro-Escape Rooms were unable to even operate, Prosen said.
“It was rough, as it was for everybody out there with a small business during those times,” she said.
Once the business was able to open back up, it was at just 50% capacity, Prosen said. Moreover, after each group completed their turn in an escape room, the room was wiped down and deep cleaned, adding around 10 minutes of prep time, further decreasing the amount of customers that could be served in a given day.
Today, business at Pro-Escape Rooms has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Prosen said.
“As of today, we’re back on track to where we’re filling up on the weekends on our schedule book,” she said.
The Axe Society — a business that’s set up like a bowling alley where you hurl axes instead of bowling balls — opened in October, owner Zachary Lopez said, and that was by design.
“We absolutely tried to time it,” Lopez said. “We actually tried to do this a few years, but literally as we were looking for buildings businesses were shutting down.”
By opening in October, after most major shutdowns and pandemic era restrictions were lifted, Lopez was able to avoid issues with customers being unable or unwilling to come to his business.
“It took a minute, but we did it at the right time,” he said, adding that by opening in the late fall he was able to capitalize on people planning holiday parties or companies planning team building events.
Lopez said that customers increased exponentially over time.
“We went from the first week of having no customers to two customers to like 400,” he said. “It’s just like this blew up.”
Part of the success is that his business is appealing to a variety of age groups and demographics, he said.
“It’s a game for people who want games,” he said. “It’s a drinking game for some, it’s bonding for others. It’s exercise for some.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.