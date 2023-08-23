The end of last season couldn’t have been more different for Calhoun and Beeville.
After an 0-7 start to their season, the Sandcrabs responded by winning their last three district games of the regular season before advancing to the regional semifinals and finishing the season 5-8 overall and 3-2 in District 15-4A, Division l.
Beeville, on the other hand, started the season 5-2 before losing its final three district games and falling to Calallen in the bi-district round of the playoffs to end the season 5-6 (2-3 in district).
Although Calhoun and Beeville hope to have complete seasons this year, both know the team to chase is still going to be 2022 district champion La Vernia, which finished the regular season 5-0 in district.
“No doubt La Vernia is picked to win our district,” said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. “They were very young last year as well and they ran the table last year so anybody with any sense would certainly pick those guys to win it again.”
However, Beeville’s contest last season against La Vernia was only a one-point win for the Bears.
The point differential in the Trojans’ last three district losses was only 10 points, including an overtime loss to Pleasanton in their regular-season finale.
“Three close games that could have gone either way,” said Beeville head coach Chris Soza. “We just have to close the games and finish strong and that’s kind of been our motto is that we have to finish strong and if we do that then we’ll be fine.”
Calhoun, which is returning 12 starters from last season, opens up the district season on the road against La Vernia.
Whitaker hopes his team can start off this year’s district schedule off on a positive note, unlike last season.
“That’s going to be a big test for us, that first district game,” he said. “We’ll see how that one goes and we’re going to focus a lot on that one first and we’ll take the rest as they come.”
Pleasanton ended last season second in the district with a 3-2 record, while Floresville and Rockport-Fulton each finished with one win in district.