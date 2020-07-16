Calhoun County

Calhoun County officials reported six cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 190 69 3
Goliad 35 18 0
DeWitt 281 107 3
Jackson 99 43 1
Lavaca 359 118 1
Matagorda 521 81 11
Refugio 67 20 0
Victoria 2,192 1,007 18
Wharton 353 89 1
9-County total 4,097 1,552 38
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

