A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man is charged with murder in the Saturday morning shooting death of his friend Coewin Boerm, 19, officials said.
The incident is viewed as intentional homicide, Calhoun County Sheriff B.J. Vickery said Tuesday.
Blake Downs is set to go before a grand jury Wednesday morning, the sheriff added.
They were friends and had been out all night prior to the shooting, Vickery said. Alcohol was involved.
The shooting occurred in a detached garage at Downs’ family home on Holloman Road, the sheriff said.
A 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol was fired twice with one shot hitting Boerm in the head, killing him, Vickery said.
No weapons were known to be stored in the garage ahead of the incident, he said.
A motive has not been established in the shooting. The sheriff’s office is awaiting information regarding the origin and ownership of the gun and the toxicology report on Boerm, he said.
Downs’ bond is set at $850,000, according to Calhoun County Jail records.
