As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 183 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals throughout DeWitt, Calhoun, Victoria, Lavaca and Jackson counties, according to the state health department. Thirteen ICU beds available in the six-county region.
COVID-19
183 area residents with COVID-19 in Crossroads hospitals
- Advocate Staff Report
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|446
|348
|3
|Goliad
|110
|74
|2
|DeWitt
|521
|297
|14
|Jackson
|275
|241
|1
|Lavaca
|557
|506
|1
|Matagorda
|619
|277
|20
|Refugio
|179
|82
|0
|Victoria
|3,085
|1,840
|35
|Wharton
|595
|259
|7
|9-County total
|6,387
|3,924
|83
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
