STAAR test result from across the state are in.
Calhoun County Independent School District’s numbers improved across the board in the reading and math scores.
Data shows every grade level from third to eighth either had better percentages than the state or improved from last year’s numbers.
“I think the scores show collaborate efforts between the curriculum department, teachers administrators and families,” Assistant Superintendent Maggie Hernandez said. “It takes a village to educate our students.”
According to the data, fifth grade had the highest passing percentages in reading and math.
“Our fifth grade reading and math levels did really well,” she said.
For the reading test, every grade level had above 70%.
In math, scores improved in all grade levels. However, there’s still work to be done in the seventh grade, where 52% of students passed the test.
“We always believe there’s room for improvement,” she said. “This year we’re going to create a literacy framework and make sure our instructional materials help us reach our goals.”
Hernandez said the district received grant money from Eureka Math (K-8) and Carnegie Learning (6-11) to provide online material for students to help prepare for the tests going forward.
“It takes all of us and we put forth our best efforts,” she said. “We are really proud of all of our grades.”