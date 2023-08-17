HALLETTSVILLE — The messages delivered post-scrimmage by Hallettsville head coach Levi Montgomery and Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker were similar.
Both coaches saw some positives and some negatives Thursday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
But Whitaker and Montgomery reminded their players to turn their focus to next week’s season openers.
“In our base stuff, we’re looking really good and fast,” Whitaker said. “We’re just making some mental errors, getting out of position and getting some penalties and things that we have to clean up. Last week, we had no turnovers. This week, we had a couple of turnovers that cost us.”
“This was our first day of school and we were sluggish to start out,” Montgomery said. “There’s no doubt about that. But as a coach, you’re always glad to get them back in school when they’re going to bed at the same time and they’re getting up at the same time.”
The teams played two series of a controlled scrimmage with their starters and reserves, before playing about a quarter and a half of game conditions.
Calhoun starters scored on 7-yard run by Athyn Morales, and 52-yard pass from Alex Parker to Fischer Franck, and its reserves scored on a runs of 70 and 59 yards by Izaiah Cabrelas, a 70-yard run by Marquise Farrow, and a 70-yard pass from Jayce Campos to Maverick Cortes in the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“I think we had a pretty good scrimmage,” Campos said. “We just need to clean up our turnovers and penalties and I think we’ll be good. The defense got some stops and did their thing. The offense, we just need to clean up our mistakes and we’ll be good.”
Hallettsville’s lone score in the controlled scrimmage came when defensive back Layne Gerke returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown.
“We came out with a slow start,” Gerke said. “We flipped a switch and got some momentum back with the scoop and score. That got us back in the game. That’s huge. It builds a lot of momentum and brings the team back.”
The Brahmas outscored the Sandcrabs 14-7 during game play.
Hallettsville’s defense led the way as DeMarion Austin returned a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown, and Rashaun Sidney intercepted a pass to set up a 17-yard touchdown run by Traydyn Williams.
“For the kids to be able to battle back and change the momentum after starting out slow, that was encouraging that they had some fight in them,” Montgomery said. “I’m a defensive guy at heart. You can always change the perception of the game and have a spark. We did some good things on offense. We missed some balls, but we’re going to be fine.”
Calhoun’s lone score in game play came on a 2-yard run by Campos.
“We were playing a lot of sophomores and juniors last year during the hard times,” Whitaker said. “Those kids grew up and now those kids are here. We feel like we have a little bit of depth in each position and we hope that will carry us through the season.”
Calhoun will open the season at home against Stafford, while Hallettsville will visit Shiner.