PORT LAVACA — Jayce Campos didn’t know what it was like to not be the quarterback of any football team he has been on since he began playing.
Starting in the third grade, Campos has always been the leader of the team on the field — that was until the middle of last season.
Campos was Calhoun’s quarterback for the first half of the season, but after a rough start and losing one of the team’s threats in the running game to an injury, head coach Richard Whitaker knew a change had to be made.
“I brought him in one early Saturday morning,” Whitaker said. “We sat down and I told him, ‘We need you to make this transformation (to fullback),’ and he never hesitated.”
“It wasn’t tough at all. I was being a team player,” Campos said about the position change. “It was fine with me.”
In his first start at fullback, Campos carried the ball 32 times for 244 yards and a touchdown in a district loss against Pleasanton.
After that loss, the Sandcrabs would go on to win three straight district games to earn a spot in the playoffs, and won another two games to advance to the regional semifinals where their season ended against Boerne.
“It was kids like Jayce that made that happen,” Whitaker said about the late-season push. “Without that move it wouldn’t have happened.”
The Sandcrabs ended the season with a 5-8 overall record (3-2 in District 15-4A, Division I), while Campos rushed for a team-high 1,010 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He added 149 passing yards and two touchdowns.
“We just wanted to prove everyone wrong because everyone was writing us out,” Campos said about the Sandcrabs’ finish to the season.
This year, Campos is going to be a key player in the Sandcrabs’ option-style offense both as a fullback and as quarterback, which Whitaker says he will play at times early on in the season.
“I think he’s going to have a tremendous year now that he’s had a whole offseason working (at fullback),” Whitaker said. “I think he’s going to be a phenomenal offensive threat for us.”
The Sandcrabs must replace last year’s touchdown leader Tony Hensley and a handful of offensive linemen.
But they return 12 starters including quarterback Alex Parker, who led the team in the second-half of the year, and running back Darrik Salinas.
Parker and Salinas combined for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last season. Parker also threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have a lot of those kids that have playing time under their belt and they’re seasoned veterans,” Whitaker said. “They’re looking forward to coming back and getting on the field and seeing where we can go this year.”