Aurora Sanchez Garza, left, sits quietly during a Mass in the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Saturday morning. The Mass was in remembrance of 19 immigrants found dead in Victoria County in 2003, which was deemed the deadliest human smuggling case in U.S. history.
Churchgoers trudged through heavy rain Saturday morning for a Mass in remembrance of 19 immigrants who were found dead in Victoria County nearly 18 years ago.
A Mass is held annually in May to commemorate the tragedy, often referred to as the deadliest human smuggling case in the nation's history, outside a convenience store on Fleming Prairie Road near U.S. 77 South in Victoria County, where they were found dead. However, the Mass was relocated to Our Lady of Sorrows because of inclement weather Saturday morning.
