Car splashes into Victoria pool
A car splashed into a Victoria pool after a two-car crash in East Mockingbird Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com

A car splashed into a residential pool in Victoria after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

A little after 3 p.m., the crash was reported in the 3200 block of East Mockingbird Lane, according to police.

Car splashes into Victoria pool
The driver of this car fled the scene after a two-car crash on East Mockingbird Lane on Wednesday.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate.

Reporter

Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties.

