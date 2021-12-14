A Victoria woman on trial this week is accused of exploiting an 86-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was under her care.
The trial came more than a year after when prosecutors say Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, exploited Myrl Cosper, now 87, and misappropriated between $150,000 and $300,000 of funds and property owned by him in November 2020.
A Victoria County grand jury indicted Joanie Cosper on charges of misapplication of financial property and exploitation of an elderly person, which are first- and third-degree felonies, respectively, according to the indictment.
The defendant is listed under four names in the indictment: Joanie Martinez Cosper, Joanie Marie Rodriguez, Joanne Marie Rodriguez and Joanne Marie Quintanilla. She took on Myrl Cosper’s last name after the two were married in November 2020.
They were married in the weeks following the death of Myrl Cosper’s wife of more than 64 years, Norma Jean Cosper, who died of natural causes in October 2020. She was 85.
A jury was selected on Monday. Tuesday afternoon, they heard opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries, who prosecuted the case, and Joanie Cosper’s retained defense attorney, William Patterson, of Pasadena.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In his opening statement, Fries told jurors that testimony from medical professionals and family members along with bank, medical and court records will show how the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.
One medical professional Fries said the jury will hear from this week is expected to testify that the man — from 2019 and onward — was “totally without the capacity to care for himself or his finances.” That 2020 diagnosis also suggested he be put into assisted living, Fries said to jurors.
Fries said Joanie Cosper met the couple while she was working at Senior Helpers of Victoria, which provides at-home care for seniors in South Texas, according to the company’s website. The defendant left the company after two weeks of employment after she was told employees could not personally work for their clients in addition to their on-the-job responsibilities, he said.
After leaving the company, Myrl Cosper hired Joanie Cosper to care for him and his wife, Fries said. Then, with the defendant in charge of the finances, records show Myrl Cosper purchased a new SUV and made many cash and check withdrawals. From July 2020 to December 2020, more than $111,000 was depleted from a bank account.
After Norma Jean Cosper died and Myrl and Joanie Cosper got married, changes were made to Myrl Cosper’s will to exclude his family, Fries said. In addition, Joanie Cosper was added to the deed to their Inez home, which is valued at more than $332,000, according to appraisal district records.
Patterson said that records will not show the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper. Instead, he said witness testimony will show the decisions made by the then-86-year-old stemmed from conflicts within the Cosper family — not his client.
That inner-family conflict was brewing long before Joanie Cosper was hired by the family for her services, Patterson said to jurors.
A Victoria County grand jury issued their indictment on Jan 7. A week later, in addition to the misappropriation and exploitation charges, Victoria police arrested her on a warrant charging her with violation of parole, according to online jail records. She has remained in the Victoria County Jail since.
In 2002, the defendant pleaded guilty to the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison and later released on parole in 2011, according to court records.
Her most serious pending charge, a first degree felony, carries a sentence of five-99 years in prison. Up to a $10,000-fine could be assessed.
The trial is held in the 135th District Court, which was presided by Judge Kemper Stephen Williams.
