Riding on the back of the livestock show, the carnival has arrived in Victoria.
Barkers line the midway, calling out to anyone and everyone in sight to cough up some cash and take a shot at their nigh-impossible-to-win games. Families walk around munching on oversized jumbo corndogs and funnel cakes dusted with hefty layers of powdered sugar.
Those are quintessential carnival images, but what I think of when I hear the word “carnival” is the chorus of screams and rush of metal contraptions whirling through the air that serves as the unofficial carnival soundtrack.
The rides are the main attraction at any carnival worth their salt. It’s been at least 15 years since I’ve stepped foot on the rides at Victoria’s carnival, so Sunday I hit the midway and took a stroll down memory lane to give them a whirl so you don’t have to.
Abduction
The first ride of the day was Abduction, known as the Gravitron in days past.
Riders shuffle inside of a closed-roof alien spaceship for this ride.
Without any safety mechanism to keep the standing riders in place, Abduction spins with such speed that riders are pressed against the walls by centrifugal force for what may be just a minute but seems like an eternity.
One young rider proclaimed that if it kept going, she would “puke.” I nearly joined her.
This ride made my stomach turn and my head spin. I give it four screaming emojis out of five.
Aloha
I can’t honestly tell you what this ride is called. “Aloha” was plastered all over the ride, but it didn’t seem official. I also couldn’t see a height requirement posted anywhere, so I took that as a sign that this ride was built for shorter folk like myself.
I wasn’t wrong, but I was disappointed.
Aloha spins you in a sideways-circle and that’s about it. It’s not fast. It’s not particularly thrilling. It’s fairly boring. I did get a decent view of a soccer game and the skate park next to the carnival grounds, though. Always look for the sliver linings.
Two screaming emojis out of five.
Sea Ray
The Sea Ray — a giant boat that pendulums back and forth — is a carnival classic, but I’d be lying if I said I rode it.
Abby Shepard, 8, did ride it, however, and found it terrifying.
“I almost peed!” she said. “And this boy, he threw up all over the other side.”
That’s worth two screaming emojis, I think.
Kamikaze
Forget the Chicago Bears, this towering terror is the true monster of the midway.
The Kamikaze is a double-armed ride that sees its passengers climb inside boats much like the Sea Ray, but the similarities end there. While the Sea Ray only swings to a certain point, the Kamikaze carries riders, up, up, up and over.
Honestly, I thought the feeling of my stomach climbing its way into my throat as the ride hurtled toward the ground was the worst part, but I quickly realized the error of my ways once the ride stopped for several seconds with me and the rest of the unfortunate screaming passengers suspended upside-down.
“It was fun!” Nate Williams, 8, said.
While Nate felt the ride was scary, particularly “when you go upside down,” that hadn’t stopped him from hopping on the ride three times in one afternoon.
I only rode the ride once, but I concede that Nate had good taste. I give the Kamikaze five out of five screaming emojis.
The Triple Twist
Abby and her sister, Zoey Shepard, 9, abandoned this ride before it could get started. I think that was the right move.
Before this ride begins, there’s a long wait period because passengers need to be loaded into two separate spinning contraptions. The wait is so long that I got lulled into a sense of security, a feeling that quickly changed when the ride started spinning at such a speed that all I could see was grass, then sky, then grass again.
The Triple Twist is a scary ride, but it only gets three screaming emojis because, in the end, there aren’t three platforms for riders to stand on. Might as well call it the Double Doozy.
Zero Gravity
I started my afternoon with Abduction and ended it with its minimalistic cousin. Zero Gravity gives riders the same essential experience that Abduction does, but the road it takes to get there is a lot bumpier.
Whereas Abduction simply spins in place and only allows a view of the ride’s interior, Zero Gravity approaches the spinning ride genre with more terror in mind.
As soon as the ride roars to life, it begins tilting onto one side. Worse, the ride is open air, leaving riders completely exposed. As the ride picked up speed, the entire carnival became a blur.
This is a five screaming emoji ride if ever there was one.
