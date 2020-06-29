Caterpillar officials are planning a temporary shutdown of their Victoria location in July.
Scheduled for July 6-17, the shutdown is part of a larger response by the company, said Lisa Miller, spokeswoman in the company's Peoria, Ill., office.
"We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions," Miller said in a written statement Monday. "These actions include a temporary shutdown at our Victoria, Texas, location."
