The Feast of the Annunciation, a solemn and special day in the Roman Catholic faith held each on March 25, generally celebrates the day Mary accepted the task of becoming the mother of Jesus.
This year, it was celebrated in a unique way. Pope Francis in Rome called for an “Act of Consecration” to be held in unison around the world to invoke the “Immaculate Mary” to intercede for peace in the world, and in particular between Russia and Ukraine.
As he led the special prayer in Rome, Catholics around the world joined him at the same time, including those in Victoria.
Parishioners from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria joined in the simultaneous prayer for peace at 11 a.m. Also attending were Nazareth Academy students who quietly filled the front pews dressed neatly in their red and black school uniforms.
St. Mary’s parish priest the Rev. Kristopher Fuchs, called Father Kristopher by church members, explained the meaning of consecration as “a total surrender to God, of giving to God.” He said Christians are “giving the world, and in particular Russia and Ukraine, to God, to place it in his hands of mercy, his divine will.”
Fuchs said the focus on Mary is especially important because “Mary had the heart to say, ‘Yes,’ completely, totally, unconditionally. … A true handing over to God and His will. And so that’s why she’s so significant. She’s our perfect model on how to make a consecration, giving ourselves completely to God.”
Evelyn Dierlam was one of many participants at the consecration. She has spent her life as a member of St. Mary’s. Dierlam was baptized there in 1948 and had her first Holy Communion and Confirmation there. “I was married here and I’m sure I’ll be buried here,” she said.
Dierlam said the consecration made her “feel like we have a purpose.”
“Up to now we’ve just been drifting, now everybody’s involved, all the members of the church,” she said. “And it is awesome that all of us pray at the same time with the Pope. I find that very comforting.”
Before beginning the consecration Fuchs’ sermon spoke of how easy it is to respond to conflict with the desire for revenge. He told the congregation they were not calling for the destruction of Russia or for revenge against Russia, rather “we pray for peace … we are responding with an act of consecration.”
When asked about the impact on Catholics joining in prayer across the world, Fuchs said the consecration is a visible sign that “we’re connected to one another.”
He explained how the consecration is connected to the story of Our Lady of Fatima in which three children in 1917 saw visions of Mary and were given “secrets.” Part of those visions involved the need for the consecration of Russia “to her Immaculate Heart,” said Fuchs.
What was particularly unusual was Pope Francis directly speaking about Russia and Ukraine. “I think it was because of what’s going on now and how it’s happening, and in our age. We are very much immediately aware of this need — this very specific need — for peace in this very specific land.”
Although prayer may seem like a passive method to unite individuals, Fuchs emphasized that it is a form of action. “This is an act of consecration. It’s not a physical thing. It’s a spiritual action. We are uniting our hearts to Mary to plead to God.”
Dierlam said the unity of the consecration will help draw people’s attention to the war in a more personal way. “People will turn their heads around,” she said, quietly adding she has been disturbed by the “horrible things that have happened” and the damage being done by Russia. “We’re trying to pray to God to please bring peace to both countries.”
