The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory for Texas regarding a Malaria case contracted Monday in the state.
Texas, along with Florida, which has had four cases, were both issued the advisory after the states reported the first locally contracted malaria cases in the U.S. since 2003.
"There is no evidence to suggest the cases in the two states are related," a CDC statement said. "In Texas, one case has been identified, and surveillance for additional cases, as well as mosquito surveillance and control, are ongoing. All patients have received treatment and are improving."
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, this is the first locally acquired case in the state since 1994 and it was acquired while working outdoors in Cameron County, at the southern tip of the state along the Gulf Coast.
Texas sees more than 120 travel-related malaria cases a year, according to the department.
Malaria is spread through a parasite that can be transmitted through the bite of mosquitoes.
Typically it is not an issue in the U.S. outside of people who have traveled to places where the disease in endemic, such as Africa and Latin America, said Emmanuel Opada, Victoria County Public Health Department epidemiologist.
The case is not something to worry about given the mosquito treatments that have been done in the areas these cases were detected and across the country, Opada said.
The best thing people can do for prevention is to limit the areas around them where mosquitos can reproduce and wear Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellant, he said.
The malaria case in Cameron County was most likely caused by a mosquito biting someone already infected from travel and then biting and transmitting the parasite to the newly infected person, Opada said.
State Health Services also encourages people to cover-up with long sleeved shirts, especially at night, when mosquitoes are most active. They also recommend dumping out standing water, keeping gutters clear, covering trash containers, regularly changing water in pet dishes and bird bathes and using mosquito larvicide in water that can't be drained.
While individuals shouldn't be overly concerned, Opada said. Doctors should be mindful of malaria as a possibility if they see someone exhibiting the symptoms that go with it.
For most people, symptoms begin 10 days to four weeks after infection, according to the CDC. Although a person may feel ill as early as seven days or as late as one year after infection. If not treated promptly, malaria may progress to severe disease, a life-threatening stage, in which mental status changes, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and coma may occur.