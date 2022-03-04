Almost 100 years to the day he was born, Thaddeus Elmo Coffey sat on the front porch of the house where he was born.
Swinging in a porch swing he built a few years ago, he recalled life on top of the hill in Mission Valley where he spent most of his summers helping his Uncle Dodd Crawford farm and work cattle and playing childhood games with his cousins and brother.
“There used to be a big barn over there where we kept the farm equipment, saddles and stuff like that,” he said, pointing off to his right. ”We had to keep them inside because they were important to us being able to farm.”
Coffey, who will turn 100 Saturday, recently recounted his storied life, which included everything from his military service during World War II, helping deliver groceries for his father's store and raising a family in Victoria.
Longevity runs in Coffey's family. He had a couple relatives who lived to be beyond 100 – 103 and 105.
On the other side of the barn are the fields where they raised corn, cotton, bailed hay and grew other crops. A little farther back were the hog pen and chicken coop and where Uncle Dodd operated his hog butchering business.
An old cistern, where they got their water, also is still present. One day a mule somehow got into the cistern, which was 15 to 20 feet deep.
”We had to stop everything and get that mule out of there. It took a long time. We were more worried about the mule than the water because we needed him for farming, pulling the wagon,” Coffey said.
He told many other stories of his time on the family farm.
In the 1930s, the Guadalupe River flooded, and the water came to the bottom of the hill, which is about a mile from the river.
Over the years he has had three horses — a Shetland pony he had as a child, Blue who was used to work cattle and Jody Blond who was for riding for fun.
But Coffey has kept coming back to the house where he was born. It belonged to his Uncle Dodd. Story has it Coffey was born prematurely and was so small his parents put him in a box and placed heated bricks around it to keep him warm.
“He tells us that he was put in a shoe box, but we don’t think he was really that small,” said his son William Dodd Coffey.
The house, which was recently renovated by Uncle Dodd’s nephew Bode Hausmann, of Schroeder, is still a part of the Crawford family. It still has the original wood on the front porch and throughout the house. A sign on the front reads “Crawford Camp,” an homage to Coffey's mother’s family.
Coffey recalled his grandmother Ella making homemade biscuits on the kitchen table, which was made with wood laid over wooden barrels. He said she made the best biscuits he has ever eaten.
He also recalled sleeping on the porch on many a summer night.
“We would bring our beds out here and sleep,” he said motioning to the area on the porch.
His family, which included his parents and a brother, lived in Victoria. His father operated Coffey’s Grocery store, where current-day Huvar’s Artisan Market is. He helped deliver groceries using a mule and buggy.
He joined the U.S Army in 1944 and served as an infantryman. He went to training at Camp Hood, which later became Fort Hood. He then had a short stay at Foster Field in Victoria before being shipped out to the Philippines and then Japan.
When he completed his military duty in 1946, he came home to his wife, Annie Lorine, and young daughter, Ruth. Over the years, they added three more daughters, Anne, Cindy and Robbie, and a son, William Dodd Coffey, to the family.
Coffey worked for Victoria Auto Supply for a few years. He then went to work at Victoria Machine Works, where he later retired.
With a penchant for playing pool and dominoes, he often met friends after work at the 123 Club, a Victoria pool hall. He has given up pool, but he still enjoys a game or two of dominoes.
At family gatherings, he would often play the harmonica during family musical jam sessions.
He has always found projects to keep him busy. Most recently, he made porch swings for many years until he fell and broke him hip.
He still lives in a house on family land in Mission Valley about 400 yards from where he was born. He has a full-time sitter, Angelina Reyes. His son and daughter-in-law Patty Coffey, who live across the fence from him, also care for him when the sitter is not available.
Coffey’s wife died in 1983 from complications of cancer.
He later married Iva Mae Haynie, of Seadrift. She had two children from a previous marriage, Rayburn Haynie and Sandra Spells. She died in 2003.
While he no longer has a driver’s license, the family bought him a small all-terrain vehicle with doors that he drives around the pasture. It helps to keep him active, his son said.
His sense of humor is still intact as he peppers his conversations with one-liners and laughs.
He has survived two recent hospitalizations and at home care due to COVID-19. He recently had a pacemaker installed.
When asked if he had plans for his birthday, Coffey nodded his head, smiled and simply answered “yes.”
“We wanted to have a big party at the church, but with COVID still out there, we didn’t want to risk it with a lot of people indoors. So, we are having a small gathering,” his son said.
The celebration will include about 60 members of his immediate family including his great-great grandchildren and close friends.
Where will it be? Where else, the house where he was born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.