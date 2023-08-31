Spend a few minutes with Jack Yoast, and you’ll likely see he is not your typical high school senior.
Though the 17-year-old participates in several of the usual extracurricular activities like playing violin in the school orchestra and running track and cross country, he also heads an effort that might raise some eyebrows.
Yoast is trying to magnify voices of a group in the Victoria school district he feels are under-heard — students.
“Whenever you're making decisions that are going to affect education, who exactly would you want to have the most say?” Yoast said. “The people who are going to be directly influenced.”
In recent weeks, the Victoria East senior has brought an idea to the school board and urged them to explore its adoption. Yoast wants to see a student representative included in the discussions and decisions made by the district’s governing body.
Roots for the idea began took take hold more than a year ago, when Yoast became involved in a school participatory budget project.
With leftover emergency relief funding, administration awarded each district high school and middle school a portion of funds. Students were selected at each school to form a committee and figure out how to best spend this money.
As part of Victoria East's committee, Yoast said categories for which the $100,000 in funding was to be spent were decided through a democratic process. Students would then bring proposals to receive funding for various projects.
As the project moved forward, the committee financed ventures like new STAAR curriculum aimed to improve test scores, various extracurricular trips for groups of students and more.
Yoast is proud of the project's impact and said of other nationwide districts who tackled similar efforts, no other did it on the same scale as Victoria. He said the lessons learned from he and his partners' achievements were invaluable.
“One thing I learned is if you're going to do something like this … you have to go into it with initiative,” Yoast said. “I wanted it to be something serious and something that we’d be successful at.”
Success does seem to be achieved, as a student committee member presented the project to a Texas Association of School Board conference in June.
The whole experience taught Yoast another important lesson, one that helped sprout his recent efforts from the roots laid last fall.
“The value of conversations and the value of voices in general,” Yoast said.
Many times, those in office are too far from the problem to realistically understand the complexity of some of the issues at hand, he said.
At a school board meeting on Aug. 21, Yoast told trustees he believes the district can better incorporate social justice and fairness in the budgeting process through increased dialogue with ground-level student stakeholders like him.
“The whole aim of the original project was to give greater voice to those most affected by these major funding decisions.” Yoast said. “So, the value of conversation and voice is the epitome of participatory budgeting as a whole, really.”
This fall, he decided to try and take his experiences with participatory budgeting a step further and lobby district trustees and administration to explore the idea of having a student seat at the table.
School board President Mike Mercer said Yoast does not come across as a naive kid.
“Jack knows exactly what he's talking about,” Mercer said. “As a parent of a student in our school system, I know that their eyes get to see … things that — for the most part — we don't.”
Mercer had praise for Yoast and his efforts. He said he has heard the high school senior speak at several school board meetings.
“Jack is just a prime example of the genius that exists in our public schools,” Mercer said. “He is definitely representative of the quality that our public schools put out.”
Mercer said in the past, a student has served in task force roles as a part of participatory budgeting. For a proposal like Yoast’s current initiative, the board president said — in his opinion — he “absolutely” sees the value of having a student voice present to hear from on a regular basis throughout the school year and the idea is well-worth the board's exploration.
Yoast said he has some defined ideas for the role, but they are not exactly set in stone, as he hopes to work with the school board in defining it if the board decides to move the initiative forward.
“If I have my wishes, I would love to see a student sitting up there as a non-voting member,” Yoast said. “Speaking on the same things, giving criticisms and just having this same (space) to speak and be listened to.”
Between time spent as president of the school’s National Honor Society, running for senior class president and his work on the speech and debate team, Yoast said he plans to continuing to advocate for his idea.
As for the prospects of his effort coming to fruition, Yoast’s father, Joshua Yoast, said his son is the type that sees an idea to the end and follows through.
“Except for maybe taking out the trash,” the father joked.
The eldest of two, Joshua Yoast said at home, his son plays the role of the protective older brother to his 14-year-old sister, just one way in which the father is proud of his son.
“You're very impressed by it and you're proud,” the father said of his son’s endeavors to spark change with the school board. “Sometimes we say ‘You need to slow down a little bit and you've got to have some downtime.’ So we worry about that sometimes, but he somehow always manages to get (things) done.”
The high school senior will be the first to tell you he has political aspirations for the future. Yoast said he hopes to attend Texas A&M and study economics next year. Beyond that, he said he has entertained the idea of higher office. Still, before he sits in any office in Austin or Washington D.C., he says he would like to serve as a trustee in Victoria.
“I would like to one day sit up there as a fellow school board member,” Yoast said. “That's a goal of mine.”
For now, his immediate goals of bringing student voices into conversations that effect the district remains a top priority, an idea he is vehemently passionate about.
“This whole mission, the aim of it all, is to give a greater voice to the people affected,” Yoast said. “No one, not administration, not our school board and our superintendent, no one, but our students and teachers will ever be the most proximal to the problems the district faces.”