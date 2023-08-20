When Howell Middle Schooler Kinsley LaFlamme was younger, she went to Victoria East High School’s Little Cheer Workshop camp every year just to have fun, not knowing whether it was something she wanted to do fully.
In the last year, Kinsley, 13, decided being a cheerleader was something she wanted to do, making Howell’s cheer team and returning to the camp for the first time in years alongside more than 100 girls.
The camp is an annual fundraiser for Victoria East High School’s cheer team that enables them to travel, get what they need and not depend heavily on parents for expenses, said Amber Kelly, Victoria East assistant cheer coach. In addition to raising funds, it allows the team to be role models to younger kids and inspire the next generation of Titan cheerleaders.
In total, the event raised the program about $5,000, Kelly said.
Throughout Saturday, kids worked with cheer team members to get their routine down.
For the young ones, Kelly worked closely as they wandered around the gym, practicing their routines and playing games throughout the day.
“It’s very much like herding cats,” she said.
However, for some of the older girls, while a fun experience, the camp was to get them ready to take the next step, when it is time for them to go to Victoria East High School, as they worked directly with Victoria East cheerleaders.
For Kinsley, that mindset made her more nervous than she had ever been before when participating in them.
“When I was little, I used to just go with the flow, and now it’s just tense and scared,” she said.
Learning all the dances and routines throughout the day was challenging, but it was equally rewarding to make friends in the group she was in.
“We worked with each other and helped each other out whenever we messed up or whenever we learned something new,” Kinsley said.
However, despite this, Kinsley’s nerves and the difficulty of the workshop didn’t affect her performance at all. Out of everyone in her 9-year-olds and up group, she will get to cheer with the Victoria East cheer team at a future Varsity Football game in September.
“I’m very proud of myself, and I feel so accomplished, like ‘I did this,’” Kinsley said. “I’m so excited.”
For her mother, Bonnie LaFlamme, 41, Kinsley is her third daughter to be a cheerleader. The family has let the girls do what they want and last year, her daughter committed to cheer making the Howell Middle School cheer team.
“These camps give you a little bit of everything throughout the day,” LaFlamme said. “She’s always had fun with it, but now that she is a cheerleader, she’s eager to learn.”
It was a particularly nervous experience for Kinsley as none of her friends from the Howell cheer team participated with her, she said.
“I’m so excited for her,” LaFlamme said. “It was so adorable seeing her with her little stunt group and high-fiving each other when they did a good job.”
Seeing her daughter’s increase in confidence was also a joy, she said.
“Her confidence, just today, going out there and not knowing anybody, I’m so proud,” LaFlamme said.
Seeing Kinsley succeed as she gets ready to attend Victoria East High School is a treat for Kelly.
“I love seeing the girls that were at little cheer clinics and all of a sudden, they are trying out for the program,” she said. “It’s a great full circle thing.”
Kelly hopes the camp gives all the girls a positive experience with cheerleading and knowing how hard the work that goes into it.
“Just helping them find joy in cheerleading so they can continue on,” Kelly said.