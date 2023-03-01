Lunchtime just got a little busier with the addition of a new Chick-fil-A location Wednesday in Victoria.

The restaurant held its grand opening on East Rio Grande Street. Around lunchtime Wednesday, the drive-thru line was backed up to the street full of customers eager to grab a bite at the new location.

Police were on hand to ensure traffic was safe at the restaurant, at 714 E. Rio Grande St.

Work on the restaurant, operated by David and Tammy Murphy, began in September.

The couple now own three restaurants in Victoria, one on North Navarro Street and the other in the Victoria Mall. A fourth, not owned by the Murphys,is at the University of Houston-Victoria campus.