Victoria County's top property appraiser faced a standing-room-only group of business and government leaders on Wednesday morning, many angry about stiff increases in valuations.
Some of the 46,000 appraisal notices mailed out in April had steep increases, even on empty lots and land suited for mobile homes. In one instance, a burnt-out Victoria home lost only about 30% of its valuation even though it was unusable and was razed soon after the appraisal district's assessments were recorded on Jan. 1.
Keri Wickliffe, the interim chief appraiser told members of the Victoria Partnership business-government group that clearly the system is broken. But it's broken in Austin, not in Victoria, she said.
"It's a broken system," Wickliffe said. "There needs to be some legislative changes, and there are, I believe, 120 bills going through right now. … So we have people from TAAD (Texas Association of Appraisal Districts), which is our statewide organization up their fighting, saying, 'Hey, this is not OK. Hey, you can't expect this. Hey, you're putting a burden on our taxpayers that's unfair. Hey, you're asking the district to do the impossible.'"
Still, she said, appraisals conducted by her team are not infallible.
"So I will tell you … my numbers are not set in stone, OK. Nobody knows your property better than you do. So come talk to us, bring us information," she said. "I had a lady come in yesterday. We showed the home at 1,900 square feet based off of every permit that's ever been pulled for her property. There had been multiple additions. What was never pulled at the city was that they converted them back from living space to storage."
She continued, "That makes a difference. We can change your square footage. Those are easy fixes. You can bring me photos. If you've had a recent appraisal, they identify on the fee appraisals, this is a laundry room, this is storage. Those kinds of items will be beneficial for us to be able to help you."
She said based on sales as reported by the Victoria Area Association of Realtors the median increase in sales value was about 40% year over year.
Regarding the increases in lot sales, especially those for mobile homes, is the sales value for a lot with a mobile home went up more than the cost of separate purchases.
"I don't know why," she said. "You can buy a lot for $40 (thousand). You can buy mobile home for $100,000. People are paying $190 (thousand). It makes no sense, but it is a common phenomenon across the state."
And in Victoria, she said, for some reason properties were undervalued for years, since long before she was in her position. So officials overvalued improvements on land to compensate, she said.
"Historically, we have had some land, especially in the city, that was undervalued and we did receive some calls so it was our goal to try to get that in line," Wickliffe said. "Historically, you didn't have a lot in town over $800. You can't buy a lot anywhere in this town for $800. Um, $20 (thousand) to $40(thousand) is more in the range of what we see for stuff inside the city.
"So that the attempt was to fix that, I think. … Um, so the attempt was to fix the land. Because we were overvaluing the improvements historically to try to make up for where markets should be, because market is two pieces of whole, you have market value of buildings and market value of land. So, if the land's incorrect, you're overvaluing these and we need to get that back in line." … I think it was just an oversight issue when it occurred, but I am reviewing it."
And then, there's the case of the unlivable burned-out home that only lost 30% of its value.
"Our house burned down at the end of November," a woman in the audience noted. "I went to the appraisal office. I let him know that our house burned down. That it was a total loss. Because the structure was still standing on Jan. 1, I was told by the person that went out there that it is still taxed."
"She even went to the site," the woman said of a district appraiser. "She even walked in my home. It's just the fact that, I know that according to her the state allows you to tax a structure that is still standing. But that's common sense that says, 'Come on.' So you leave the burden on the one that lost the home to actually prove that it was destroyed."
Higher appraisals don't mean the taxes are rising as sharply, Wickliffe explained. "The property tax system is a two-part system. We set the values and then the tax rates are set. Collectively, those two items are what determine what your tax is going to be at the end of the day."
Property owners have until May 15 to appeal their appraisals. This can be done online, by email or by postal mail. Online, go to victoriacad.com if your tax bill has a PIN number assigned. Otherwise, you can email your protest to protest.vcad@gmail.com or mail or drop your protest at VCAD attn: Protest, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 300, Victoria 77901.