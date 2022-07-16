Some jobs are cooler than others.
This week, temperatures across the region flirted with adding a third digit, but some summer work uniforms still include hoodies and gloves.
The Chopping Block: 37°
The Chopping Block on North Navarro Street, just south of the Loop, has been keeping it cool since they opened their doors in February.
Anyone poking their head inside a merchandise fridge to cool off might also notice a dizzying array of high-quality meat products for sale. And temperature control is particularly important when dealing with high-quality meats. A slab of Wagyu beef, for example, has an extremely high fat content and doesn't like to sit above 60 degrees for long.
"We do everything the old school way. Everything's fresh," Chopping Block owner John Tyrna said. "We don't pump CO2 or nitrogen or fillers, preservatives, binders, soy, I mean anything. It's just all meat, cheese, seasoning — the good stuff."
If the food wasn't already a big enough draw, customers can bring a bit of the cold home with them. Tyrna said they're working with a company to make reusable cooler bags for those who have to transport their meats long distances.
But customers still find an excuse to linger where its cool.
"Last week, (a) guy walked in and was like, 'Hey can I go sit in your cooler?' And I was like, 'What?' And he's like, 'I made a chair in the beer cooler at the gas station. They kicked me out,'" Tyrna said.
The Texan #6: 34-38°
Residents frequently call the Texan #6 gas station off of North Main Street the cleanest rest stop in the area, and Victoria Advocate readers voted it 2022's best convenience store. For maintenance workers like Josef McCoy and Tyler Brink, who keep up the high level of shine, the crisp air of the "beer cave" is one of the perks.
"A lot of the outside stuff, we'll handle that first," McCoy said. "I feel like we take it as a relief to go into the cooler. Especially, you know, on the 100-some-(degree)-odd days, it's awesome to be able to actually have something to go to to cool you off."
McCoy said customers are quick to express their envy when they enter the cave and see him stocking the shelves.
"I always tell everybody it's my office," McCoy said.
But McCoy and Brink agree there can be too much of a good thing.
"If you're in there too long, you definitely feel the effects," McCoy said.
Harwell's Custom Processing: 4-8°
The door to the cooler at Harwell's Custom Processing is so thick it would make John Dillinger blush. Its heft helps preserve shelves of wrapped and portioned cuts of recently-livestock waiting to be claimed by customers.
But things get even colder.
Harwell's freezer is so frigid that when the door opens, warm air from the outside instantly condenses into a semi-opaque fog. Wearers of glasses beware.
Harwell's opened in 1970, and Greg Harwell, whose father founded the business, said he's been in and out of meat coolers and on and off killing floors since he was 12 years old. With all that experience, he said he can manage about an hour in the walk-in. Anyone eager to take advantage of the job's frosty benefits also has to be able to manage the arduous work of butchering livestock — not to mention the perpetual cold.
After all, colder isn't always better.
"In the winter time," Harwell said, "there's nowhere to hide."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.