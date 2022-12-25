The search for birds in Victoria spanned far and wide during Wednesday’s Christmas Bird Count.
Birdwatchers trekked throughout Riverside Park, Saxet Lakes and Mission Valley. The group of around 20 birders created a circle with a 15-mile diameter, with Lower Mission Valley Road representing the center.
Leading the effort to compile the number of species found is Bob Friedrichs, who founded Victoria’s Christmas Bird Count in 1978.
Friedrichs, who lives in Palacios, said there are about 110 Christmas Bird Counts in Texas and thousands in the United States. The National Audubon Society is the central organization behind the citizen science project.
Victoria’s bird population is diverse because of the variety of landscapes the area has to offer, Friedrichs said.
“We’ve been averaging 120-130 species,” Friedrichs said, referring to the totals of past Christmas Bird Counts. “Depending on the weather and the conditions in the field—how wet, how dry—affects the number of species we see.”
Agreements with ranchers in Victoria County have given birdwatchers more opportunities to view waterfowl—ducks, egrets, herons and ibises—because of access to the Guadalupe River from private land. Friedrichs said about six landowners permit birders to survey their property.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the help from landowners,” Friedrichs said.
Some Victoria County birders, like Ted Goris, flock to Riverside Park to find flycatchers, chickadees, cardinals and anything else soaring above ground.
“I started this morning,” Goris said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s been a little chilly today but I’ve been able to go all over Riverside Park.”
Goris said the most unusual bird he saw Tuesday morning was a hermit thrush.
“I’m seeing a lot of different birds,” Goris said. “There’s a good diversity.”
For the Victoria County birding community, the Christmas Bird Count begins just before sunrise, when the night owls talk to each other, and ends as the sun sets over the Crossroads.
“We’ll count today until 5:30 and then get together and compare notes at what we call our countdown dinner,” Friedrichs said.
In addition to counting the number of unique bird species, birders providing data to the Audubon Society also tally the number of birds in a single species.
“They want to know how many hundreds or thousands of red-winged blackbirds did you see,” Friedrichs said.
Getting to keep track of their findings throughout the day allows birders to feel like they are making a helpful contribution to a national organization.
“A lot of people who do volunteer work want to feel a sense of satisfaction and feel like they’re doing something meaningful,” Friedrichs said. “The fact that Audubon does use the data for scientific purposes to evaluate how well species are doing over time, that feels good.”
Because Victoria’s Christmas Bird Count day preceded the round of cold weather which moved through the county later in the week, Goris said he was thankful for the fortunate timing.
“It’s good we got to do this before the weather gets rough,” Goris said Tuesday. “High-speed winds would make things difficult.”