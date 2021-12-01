A small forest of fir Christmas trees has cropped up under a white tent on Victoria’s Navarro Street. The aroma of the needled trees drifts through the air, and it takes just a whiff to conjure up images of presents, decorative baubles and ornaments and tree toppers.
There’s plenty of choice for those looking to take one home, too, as the trees range anywhere from knee-high to a larger-than-life 14 feet.
December is upon us, and though there is no sign on the horizon that snowflakes will fall gently to the ground, Christmas trees have arrived in the Crossroads to herald the coming of the holiday season.
Because of both natural and economic conditions, fewer trees are available for customers, said Judy Harland, a tree lot manager with Holiday Hills Christmas Trees, which for years had a tree lot in Victoria. Last year they did not come to Victoria in part because of the pandemic. They will not be in Victoria again this year.
One of the root causes for the Christmas tree shortage stretches all of the way back to the mortgage crisis in the late 2000s, Harland said.
“Because money was tight for everybody, even the growers, they decided to grow less trees,” she said. “Those trees are now coming to maturity, and those are the trees being cut.”
With the year’s harvest of trees already lower than in a typical year, Mother Nature struck and made thee problem worse.
Not only did wildfires sweep through Oregon tree farms, but high temperatures also damaged trees, Harland said.
“We did have like 400 trees that we were going to purchase get sunburnt,” she said.
Because of the losses, Holiday Hills Christmas Trees were not able to sell in Victoria this year, co-owner Elaine Smith said. Previously they had set up their tent along Navarro Street beside Peter Piper Pizza.
“With the shortage of trees again this year because of forest fires and temperatures up to 117 degrees during the peak budding season, we lost not acres but hectares of trees again this year,” she said. “We simply don’t have enough to stock all our lots.”
Live trees are still available in the Crossroads, however, and one of the locations selling them is Victoria Flower Co.
The shop brought 750 trees to Victoria that they began selling Nov. 23, said employee Rick Fuzzell, 42. He estimated that they had sold around 160 by Tuesday afternoon.
“We only got about 300 last year, so we’re hoping to sell them out,” he said. “We’re hoping they’re gone by the 12th of December.”
Victoria Flower Co. has three varieties of trees — Douglas Fir, a noble fir and a fralsam fir, which is a hybrid between a Fraser and balsam fir, Fuzzell said.
Pre-cut firs are among the most popular type of tree, Reed said, but a burgeoning trend is purchasing smaller live trees in pots that you may plant after the holiday season.
The shop will also flock Christmas trees as well, Fuzzell said. Flocking is the process of adding a white, powdery substance to a tree to give it a snowed-on look. They can apply different levels of flocking, and Fuzzell said a medium amount was the most popular.
Proper tree care is key to making your tree last once purchased, Reed said.
Once a buyer gets their hands on one of those trees, it’s also important to provide it the correct care to ensure the tree lasts through the month, said Stan Reed, executive director of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association.
To keep the tree from drying out, cut a slice off of the bottom of the tree before placing it in the tree stand to ensure that it can soak up water, he said.
At Victoria Flower Co., employees cut off the base of the tree for customers just before loading it into their vehicle. The tree has about 30 minutes before the cut seals once again, Fuzzell said, but if you place it in water the cut will not seal and the tree can drink water.
If the tree starts to look dry despite having water in the stand, you may need to cut it again, Reed said.
For safety reasons, it’s important to keep your tree away from any heat sources like fireplaces or space heaters, Reed said. In addition, it’s important to thoroughly check any lights being placed on the tree to ensure that the wires aren’t exposed or frayed.
“We’ve all seen those videos where the tree goes up in flames,” he said.
