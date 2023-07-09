Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
GOLIAD — Since 2008, Bill Christopher, Christopher Family Vineyard owner, has operated his vineyard in Goliad. During that time, he has done his small part in helping grow the Texas wine industry and communal spirit.
On Saturday, friends, family and other volunteers came out to enjoy the early summer morning, picking Blanc du Soleil grapes.
The morning was foggy as volunteers turned off Old Goliad Road down the dirt road toward the vineyard, making their way through trees that seemingly formed a tunnel with its canopy.
People young and old were out to help pick the grapes and were thankful for the fog cover that, while humid, provided protection from the sun beating down on their necks.
Once there, each of them grabbed a bin and headed out to pick the Blanc du Soleil, a grape that only a few years around was only known by an experiential name, much like the red wine grapes grown on the same vineyard simply called C30-5-1.
Gallery: Christopher Family Vineyard continues aiding Texas wine development
Christopher, 72, ensured each volunteer had what they needed, stayed hydrated, and joked as he ran through the trellises on his utility vehicle as the Blanc du Soleil was loaded onto the back of a trailer to be pressed and juiced.
Both grapes were going to the Blue Lotus Winery in Seguin to be turned into wine, with the C30-5-1 to undergo sensory testing to determine its potential as a wine grape, he said.
The C30-5-1 is a grape produced by Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, and given license to Texas AgriLife Extension Service to test the viability to grow in the region, which it has proven successful, Christopher said. Texas is environmentally hostile to many wine grapes, leading to testing at the vineyard.
The grapes have to survive things such as Pierce’s Disease, caused by insects carrying bacteria that can kill the vines, downing mildew, cottonwood rot in the soil, and the climate itself, he said.
The experimental grape is red-skinned and red-fleshed and produces a red wine so dark light doesn't pass through it, he said.
The grape is significant as there aren't dark reds like it produced in Texas, like in the large wine-producing regions of Europe and California, said Michael Poole, Blue Lotus Winery Owner.
Figuring out how to make a wine work with the grapes takes years of experimentation as the industry is still trying to see what will bring out the best in it, Poole said. They are still trying to bring out the best of the Blanc du Soleil.
"Simply based on its color, yes (I expect it to become a good wine or be used to improve other Texas wines)," he said. "If it makes a better sweet wine or dry, I can't say, but based on simply its color potential and perception (it should be good)."
The first thing people eat with is their eyes, so the color goes a long way and could be used as a colorant to darken other reds such as a Grenache, Poole said.
"It would be the same Grenache, but your perception would be different," he said.
Due to Prohibition, Poole said that the Texas wine industry has to play catch-up to other regions in developing a reputation and a desire for its wines as grapes are developed to survive in the area.
"Texas stepped up and helped them out, alright, but we sacrificed our wine industry," Poole said.
The Christopher Family Vineyard is a beautiful group of people and is doing important work in developing the state's wine industry, he said.
"There is still a perception when you come to Texas its rattlesnakes and tumbleweeds," Poole said. "Twenty years ago, you could go out to Fredericksburg and there were a few wineries and some of the wine was OK, but most of it was 'eck.' Now you go out there? There are some fantastic wines being made out there, but we haven't grabbed (the recognition) that makes people go, 'What are they doing over there,'"
With Texas' innovative spirit driving the development of the grapes, he feels he will get the state that recognition one day as this process of finding what grapes work continues.
Among the volunteers was Wanda Cornish, 60, of Goliad, with her granddaughter Emily Cornish, 4, of Victoria.
"I've only ever missed one of these because I was sick," Cornish said. "I ended up bringing my granddaughter and she had a wonderful time."
She said the weather was great, and they just enjoyed being out with everyone.
The vineyard will be harvesting its Herbemont grapes next Saturday, and Cornish said it is just a great time being outdoors and enjoying and encouraged others to experience it for themselves.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.