For almost three years, Christ's Kitchen has been unable to hold resource fairs for its community because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Thursday it held its first resource fair since the start of the pandemic.

Residents from across the Queen City community came to see 20 different community resources in one place during a time that has been challenging for lower-income families.

Before COVID-19, resource fairs at Christ's Kitchen, a Victoria soup kitchen, were highly successful and were loved by its community members, said Trish Hastings, Christ's Kitchen executive director.

"All of the community resources they could need were in one central location," Hastings said. "We have 20 resources here today. That's a lot of people in one place. That saves a lot of driving time. That saves a lot of bus time. You know how long it would take people to see all those resources? Probably a week or two."

Resources at the fair included assistance with housing, medical assistance, workforce assistance and more.

Organizations in attendance included the Gulf Bend Center, Mid-Coast Family Services, The Children's Center, Texas A&M Healthy South Texas, Belong, Promise Pointe, Perpetual Help Home, Texas Department of State Health Services and many more.

For Victoria resident Becky Graham, the resource fair comes at a critical time. The current economic environment has created several challenges with inflation making groceries more expensive.

Graham had been to resource fairs before, but with COVID-19 becoming less of an issue, it was nice to see more resource vendors turn out, she said.

"I got lots of information, and it's stuff that any family can use," she said. "I got information on PTSD for my husband, and we didn't previously have a connection, so they are going to connect with him and get him some help, and we talked to just everybody out here today."

Their family, who she described as low income, will most likely use Mid-Coast Family Services in the immediate future for blankets and clothing, Graham said.

"It's something we need. My income is kind of stretched to buy a whole lot of necessary stuff," she said. "Inflation is about to kill us. Groceries are sky-high."

For the resource providers in attendance, it was an opportunity to reconnect to the communities they serve after such long isolation.

The fair has allowed organizations like Texas A&M Healthy South Texas to connect better with the community, so those in need can know they have resrouces available to them, said Misty Salas, a Texas A&M Healthy South Texas community health worker. Some of the resources Texas A&M Healthy South Texas offers include diabetes education as well as medication assistance and outreach.

There are so many resources that the community doesn't know about, and this fair helps put people in touch with the resources they need, Hastings said. It is also a place where many can get to socialize.

She hopes to have a resource fair once every three months and another one for the community in September.

"We're finally beginning to see some degree of normalcy," Hastings said.