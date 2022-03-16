For generations, Christ’s Kitchen has been a staple of the Queen City neighborhood of Victoria, but for the past two years, the ability for the kitchen to help the community has been limited to drive-throughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as Christ’s Kitchen approaches its 37th anniversary on March 18, the kitchen will soon reopen to inside dining to the Queen City and the Victoria community on April 18, after discussions with the city of possibly moving Christ’s Kitchen out of the community were put to rest.
Since March 17, 2020, around the time states across the country began issuing stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christ’s Kitchen has served 356,000 meals to the community, over five times the population of Victoria and three times the population of the county.
However, much of the work Christ’s Kitchen does beyond feeding the community, such as helping build people up and getting them back on their feet through helping them get access to resources, building a sense of community and just generally being there for people in need, has been limited from not having inside dining, said Trish Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen’s executive director.
“It pulls in the lost sheep for the shepherd,” said Sadie Swannegan, 58, a volunteer at Christ’s Kitchen in referencing to the kitchen and having a dining space for people.
Swannegan has been on both sides of the fence. She’s been homeless while suffering from addiction, and she now gives back the kindness she received as a volunteer at the kitchen.
“With the kitchen being open, it gives people hope, and it builds their character back up,” Swannegan said. “I know when I was there, sometimes you just get lost in that world and just don’t know how to build your way back up and find someone to trust, as well. The kitchen offers a lot of that.”
Since becoming a volunteer at the kitchen, she sees those who need help and has been a shoulder to cry on and has even helped prevent people from taking their lives just by being there for them, she said.
Much like many of the Christ’s Kitchen community during COVID-19, Davis Villarreal, 60, who has been going to the kitchen since it opened 37 years ago and volunteers his time there, felt isolated before the kitchen came to exist.
“I came here struggling, not being able to take care of myself,” Villarreal said. “A lot of it had to do with being isolated, being homeless and not being able to talk to other people. Coming here I was able to get with other people who were in the same situation as I was.”
Villarreal said the kitchen created an environment where he and others could understand what they were all going through in a place free of judgement.
“I’ve got my own place, paying my own bills. I go to church now, I do volunteer work here every single day,” Villarreal said. “The only time I don’t come is when it rains.”
Villarreal was homeless for a year, and in his experience those who come to Christ’s Kitchen usually come out and do well, he said.
“I know if they see me doing better, it’s got to affect somebody to want to do better, too,” Villarreal said, referencing he uses a wheelchair. “I’m disabled, and I’m able to make it, so I don’t see why nobody else doesn’t try as hard as I do.”
The Queen City area of Victoria, where Christ’s Kitchen is located, has endured generational poverty, and that’s not something that’s easy to escape, Hastings said.
With the pandemic the last two years, members of the community have become increasingly isolated, and the kitchen hasn’t been able to be as connected where it was where everyone knew what was going on and could help, Hastings said.
The pandemic has made that community comradery more difficult, Hastings said.
The City of Victoria is hoping to revitalize the Queen City area and was looking at helping Christ’s Kitchen move with American Rescue Plan act funds. The funds would have been used to facilitate a move closer to the Salvation Army, where they would be closer to those they help, said Mike Etienne, Victoria assistant city manager.
“The logic was essentially to look at ways to help and assist Christ’s Kitchen in delivering their service,” Etienne said.
Issues heard from the Queen City community regarding Christ’s Kitchen being in the area included traffic from the drive-through that would back up to Navarro Street, loitering in the area and general concerns of quality of life declining in the Queen City neighborhood, Etienne said.
Queen City is becoming increasingly impoverished, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, Etienne said.
“Really, the entire ecosystem of the neighborhood needs to be improved,” Etienne said, noting the city needs to find ways to bring more socioeconomic diversity to the area while trying to keep the culture intact and avoid gentrification. “Christ’s Kitchen is a key player in that effort.”
The Christ’s Kitchen board declined the city’s request to move in February and wants to be part of the effort to revitalize the community, Hastings said.
The kitchen holds bible studies, has hosted National Night Out and block parties and worked to form a neighborhood watch before the pandemic as a way of connecting and serving the community, she said. That hasn’t been able to happen because of the pandemic the last two years.
“We want to be part of the solution with Christ’s Kitchen in Queen City,” Hastings said.
Regardless of whether the kitchen moves or not, city officials will work with the organization in order help revitalize the neighborhood around Christ’s Kitchen, Etienne said.
The kitchen will restore more lives inside this building, said Mackie Thompson, 54, a volunteer and diner at Christ’s Kitchen.
“You always know where home is with this place here,” Thompson said.
