Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

This Jan. 16, 2014, file photo shows paintings hanging on a wall at Chuck E. Cheese's in Dallas. Chuck E. Cheese pizzeria is filing for bankruptcy protection. CEC Entertainment Inc. said Thursday that it was filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 “in order to overcome the financial strain resulting from prolonged, COVID-19 related venue closures.”

 G.J. McCarthy

The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza said the two Victoria restaurants will remain open despite its recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The two restaurants are continuing their reopening to the public in accordance with COVID-19-related restrictions, the news release said.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a way for companies to gain more time to reorganize their assets and debts. Financial strain resulting from prolonged COVID-19-related closings brought on the need to file, according to a news release from CEC Entertainment, the restaurants' parent company.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.