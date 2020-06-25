The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza said the two Victoria restaurants will remain open despite its recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The two restaurants are continuing their reopening to the public in accordance with COVID-19-related restrictions, the news release said.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a way for companies to gain more time to reorganize their assets and debts. Financial strain resulting from prolonged COVID-19-related closings brought on the need to file, according to a news release from CEC Entertainment, the restaurants' parent company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.