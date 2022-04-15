It was cloudy and gray on Good Friday, which felt appropriate as the large group of devoted Catholics from La Capilla de Santisima Trinidad church readied themselves for a two-hour walk presenting the Living Stations of the Cross beginning outside their small former place of worship, Trinity Chapel.

This year, there was extra excitement, as something new arrived for their 40th presentation of the Passion narrative. Roman soldiers on horses in full regalia joined the group.

The Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of the Victoria church, as well as Rev. Parmenio Florez and Deacon Ed Molina, joined the congregation. Not just bystanders, they also, at certain points in the procession, carried the cross for Jesus in the presentation.

Koether explained that at La Capilla de Santisima Trinidad they serve the Hispanic community of Victoria and “most of the pastoral work for the community is done by Spanish speakers,” he said.

“The crowd will probably keep growing throughout the afternoon,” Koether said, as people gathered, walking up the streets from their homes, proving him correct.

The entire process is about two hours long. There are 14 stations. “We do a couple of them here. And then we'll stop a couple of times along the way to reenact some of those scene,” Koether said.

Church members dressed in costume milled about the front of Trinity Chapel on Ozark Street waiting to begin. Some took photos of each other, while others read over their parts.

The event began at noon, with the entire presentation in Spanish, although English speakers had no trouble following the well-known story of the crucifixion of Jesus. The group traveled slowly along Cassi Street until it reached the final scene on “Calvary” at the La Capilla church.

Cesar Hernandez, dressed in long flowing blue robes and carrying a tall staff, was directing much of the presentation. He has been involved since the inception of the Passion as a major community event. He said the sisters of the church during that time “wanted to start doing something.” At first, they began with the idea of “carrying the cross,” then the people in the community and the sisters decided to create something more and needed a Jesus. Hernandez became the first Jesus.

Hernandez said he felt a lot of pressure when representing Jesus when he was a young man. He played Jesus “seven or eight times” over the years.

He explained that by recreating the Passion of Christ in this way the community is able to better understand “what Jesus suffered for us … what he went through. If the people see something like this they start thinking, ‘Okay, Jesus did this for me, you know, what now can I do for him?’” Hernandez explained.

The La Capilla de Santisima Trinidad church has some 600 members. About 75 took part in the Passion Play, all dressed in full costume, with parts memorized. A van held a narrator and loudspeakers to help guide the crowd following along through the many stations of the cross. A trailer carried musicians and a small choir, which led the procession. The soldiers, including those on horseback, and Jesus and the two criminals who were also condemned follow. Behind them are the “people from the town” and Jesus’ family.

Hernandez said it was not unusual for the people in the audience to cry. Sometimes children cry when they see the crucifixion of Jesus, he said.

Several hundred from the community walked along the street with the Passion Play, which stopped periodically for each station of the cross. Eventually they reached the field behind the church where “Calvary” waited. The crowd joins the choir in song frequently at this point and when Jesus “dies on the cross” sound effects of a thunderstorm fill the air from the loudspeakers.

Once the Stations of the Cross was over, the church members held a traditional celebration for Good Friday.

“It's a great community. There are so many people who have been a part of this for a long time and they love their church. They always want to do whatever they can to build it up over these years. They’ve got a lot of enthusiasm,” Koether said.