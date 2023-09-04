HALLETTSVILLE — Partygoers and church parishioners alike packed the Knights of Columbus Hall for some food and fun Sunday afternoon.
Hallettsville's population seemed to double during Sacred Heart Catholic Church's annual Fall Picnic, with rows of cars filling the paved lot and grassy lawn.
After scarfing down fried chicken, green beans and some homemade cornbread dressing, attendees grabbed auction numbers, bingo cards and quarters for the cakewalk. Others set foot on the dance floor.
Those who were feeling lucky entered their name in the "20 Grand Giveaway," where prize winners received gift cards up to $10,000.
Robert Mertz said he and his wife Dianne won an assortment of jellies at the afternoon auction. Hundreds of items, such as tables, shovels, soda and even homemade noodles, were auctioned off Sunday.
"It nice to get something we can take home and eat, rather than a plant you have to take care of," Mertz said.
The couple also served guests by cooking fried chicken and selling raffle tickets.
Another husband and wife going in and out of the KC Hall were Herbert and Rosemary Pavlovsky. The couple, from Brazoria County, wanted to reunite with old friends from their high school days.
Herbert Pavlovsky said he was attending a Labor Day weekend in Hallettsville for the first time.
"We usually go to six of these type of picnics every year, mainly to see people that we grew up with that we haven't seen in a while," he said. "Everything is all good here, so I think we'll be back next year."
His wife was looking to play bingo and the cakewalk game after enjoying a good meal.
"The food was delicious, especially the dressing and kolaches," she said.
Over on the dance floor, El Campo residents Gary and Jeanette Hasse found their groove as the Red Ravens played a soft tune. Dancing to the rhythm of polka was the most memorable part of the day for them, they said.
"We enjoy supporting the church," Jeannette Hasse said.
As the action indoors settled down in the late afternoon, volunteers at the cakewalk booth took an opportunity to relax after all 179 desserts were handed to game winners.
"The atmosphere in Lavaca County is tough to beat," said David W. Kiesel, who worked the booth with his wife Laura Kiesel and their friend Laura Resendez.
"When you see the children smile when they get to pick their own cake, that's pretty special," Laura Kiesel said.
All three volunteers said they would be willing to manage the cakewalk booth again next year.
As members of the church and alumni of Sacred Heart Catholic School, Robert and Dianne Mertz said they want to attend every picnic because they want to support the younger generations.
"We want to support them because we remember that someone was there to support us," Robert Mertz said.