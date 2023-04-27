Citizens Medical Center's board approved two engineering services contracts for its intensive care unit project as part of its American Rescue Plan Act fund guidelines.
The two engineering firms in question will provide structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineering for the expansion of the existing intensive care unit.
Austin-based Steinman Luevano Structures will provide structural engineering services on the project while Houston-based Smith Seckman Reid will provide mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineering.
The selections were made by a team composed of members from Citizens and the architectural firm hired for the project, Downing Ferguson Peeples.
"There was some very qualified organizations. The nuances were in the scope of their experience that really drove the final decision," Citizens CEO Michael Olson said. "The thing we were looking for most was experience with an ICU project and both these firms have extensive experience with hospitals and ICU-type projects."
In other news, the hospital has successfully recruited a new obstetrician and OB/GYN who has signed a letter of intent to come to the hospital in August 2024, Olson told the board.
Olson also provided an update on the installation of the the hospital's new MRI machine, which is expected to finish being installed soon and start seeing patients by the middle of May.
The General Electric SIGNA HERO 3.0 Tesla unit MRI system is expected to be the most powerful MRI machine in Victoria. The purchase was half funded through a $1.2 million grant from M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation.