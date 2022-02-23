The Citizens Medical Center board showcased the hospital’s new data center and CT scan machine Wednesday during their monthly meeting.
The new data center will host servers that hold Citizens’ electronic medical records and other digital records. The new CT scan machine will replace one of the current older units at Citizens.
“There’s so much in a hospital these days that relies on information technology,” said Duane Woods, Citizens’ chief financial officer. “Part of what necessitated the change is that ... where the current data center is has patient care areas right above it. So there are sewer lines, water lines and we’ve had numerous unfortunate issues in the past where we’ve had damage in the data center.”
The cost of the new server room is $1.3 million, which is about half the cost it would have been to renovate or build out a new data center room, said Russell Witte, Citizens’ information technology director.
The space is three times that of the current server room and has room to expand for additional servers, Witte said. The new data center took three months to build where Citizens’ human resource department use to be.
“If we wouldn’t have had delays on construction and supplies and everything else, this would have taken probably taken one quarter of the time to do the implementation of (the data center),” Witte said.
While pipes still go over the servers in the new room where Citizens’ data servers will be housed, the new space should keep the pipes from becoming an issue like previous spaces as the servers will be enclosed in cabinets designed to keep them cool and have their own fire system built-in, Witte said.
The pipes hanging over the servers are fire sprinkler lines, which aren’t good for the servers’ safety should a fire happen, Witte said. Citizens will look to replace the sprinkler lines with either a chemical or dry fire suppression system.
“Since there is is fire suppression built-in, that’s just an extra layer of protection,” Witte said.
The servers are expected to be fully moved over to the new data center by August. This time is to allow Citizens to have the least amount of down time for access to the records on the servers, Witte said. The goal for Citizens is to have 15 minutes of down time when moving electronic medical records from the old data center to the new one.
Citizens also showcased its new CT scan machine which was being built on-site Wednesday.
The new CT Scan machine is a General Electric Revolution Maverick 64-slice and is replacing the old CT Scan machine that was at the end of it’s life cycle.
The total cost of the machine, plus labor, is estimated to be about $700,000, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
The life cycle for a CT Scan machine is about 10 years, as after that point parts become harder to find and technology evolves, Olson said. Citizens doesn’t want to be put in a position where their service is compromised because one their machines fails and can’t be repaired, he said.
CT Scan machines rotate around the body as the patient lays on a table and images their body to build a 3D-image from each photographic slice from the machine’s rotations.
This technology is ideal for trauma patients and evaluating soft tissue for diagnosis, Citizens Radiology Director Ryan Gonzales said.
The machine is expected to be complete on March 7, Olson said.
