Citizens Medical Center's board of directors discussed plans at their monthly meeting on Wednesday to expand the public hospital's intensive care unit and highlighted recently recruited doctors and nurses who will begin work over the coming year.

While voting on the ICU expansion wasn't on the agenda, Chief Executive Officer Mike Olson detailed preliminary plans for the expansion along with how it will be funded.

The expansion would add 14 ICU beds, Olson said. This would be in addition to the current 21 ICU beds, which include 10 medical, seven surgical and four cardiac ICU beds.

In a pandemic, Citizens would have about three dozen ICU beds available, he said.

Two of the areas Olson identified for upgrades six years ago were the emergency room and the ICU. With ER upgrades nearly finished, the ICU is next in line, he said.

"The pandemic really helped us to understand that we are short of ICU capabilities in terms of the facilities and spaces that we can accommodate," Olson said. "My guess is there will be something else down the road. If not (COVID-19) then something else and we need to be prepared (for)."

The project's potential construction cost is expected to be just under $11.7 million according to Austin-based architecture firm Downing, Ferguson and Peeples. If approved at a later meeting, it is expected to be funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds from Victoria County, along with certificates of obligation. It also will be expected to be funded through philanthropy and the hospital's reserve funds.

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller voiced support for the project at the meeting and said the upgrade is something the county probably should have done a long time ago.

"We are very excited to see this come to fruition on the heels of the ER expansion and renovation," Zeller said. "It really shows the forward stride of the hospital and we're eager to be a part of that and help facilitate that."

The County Commissioners Court is expected to allocate at least $3 million in ARPA funds to the project, but with that comes federal guidelines that Citizens would have to meet as part of the bidding process, Zeller said.

The certificates of obligation would be issued through the county with the hospital reimbursing the county for those funds over time, he said.

The county is expected to move quickly to make the funds available to the hospital as it goes through its budgeting process this summer, but it would need the hospital to move quickly on approval, he said.

Given the county's timeline, a vote on the ICU expansion is expected at Citizens' next board meeting on June 22, Olson said.

In addition to the ICU expansion, Olson noted the hospital successfully recruited urologist Dr. Belur Patel, who joined in April; medical oncologist Dr. Michael Nash; who joins Citizens this month; general surgeon Dr. Howell Finch, who joins in August 2023; and two certified registered nurse anesthetists, Kristen Hatch, who joined this month, and Alexis Whiteley, who joins in February.

The hospital is still actively recruiting in gastroenterology and obstetrics, Olson said.