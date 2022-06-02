Citizens Medical Center is set to open a long-awaited emergency room expansion this month following five years of planning, construction, delays and supply chain issues.

The hospital has set its ribbon-cutting ceremony for June 14 for the $11-million project, and the ER will open to patients about a week later. The public can see the finished project at the ribbon cutting.

The hospital's board of directors took a tour on May 25.

"It's beautiful, amazing, and we are just thrilled to have this facility here in Victoria and part of our hospital," said hospital CEO Mike Olson. "We're pretty excited about this moving forward."

The ER has been designed with patient privacy and the hospital's security in mind.

As people enter, they will be greeted with a wash station, so patients and visitors coming in can wash their hands.

The idea originated with Jeff Payne, the hospital's director of emergency services, as a way to combat infectious diseases in the pandemic's wake.

Board members joked, asking whether it was the "Jeff Payne Washing Station." Wheelchairs also will be stationed by the entrance for patients, Payne said.

Upon entering the ER, the waiting area is spacious enough to allow for foot traffic. It also comes with two triage stations to allow for nurses to get patients moved through the evaluation process to prevent backups, said Payne, who was among those leading the tour.

To the side of the waiting area is an enclosed space where people with infectious diseases can be isolated while waiting to see a doctor, Olson said. There also is a security station with a direct line of sight to the entrance. Just beyond the security station are consultation rooms for doctors to talk to family about patients' statuses.

In the emergency room area, beds are enclosed with breakaway sliding doors that allow for privacy while also providing access so those in the ER can move quickly should a patient have an issue requiring rapid assistance, Payne said. The sliding doors also give privacy for doctors to have conversations with their patients without risk of being overheard.

Regarding technology, each of the rooms comes with a panel that can communicate what precautions staff must take before entering a patient's room, with personal protective equipment ready to be dispensed.

The new ambulance entrance is expected to speed access to the ER. It is directly across from the helipad, Payne said.

Once the ER opens, the existing ER will undergo final renovations in the project. It will include rooms with measures to protect those who might be considered dangerous to themselves, he said.

"It's nice to see the project finally fully realized and that we have an ER worthy of Victoria County," said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. "Citizens serves so many people, not just in Victoria, that this project is going to have an incredible impact throughout the region."