Citizens Medical Center expects to begin vaccinating its employees with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as Friday, and a handful of health care workers could be vaccinated as early as Thursday evening, hospital leaders said.
The shipment of the drug began its journey from a Pfizer facility to the county hospital Wednesday, said Dr. Daniel Cano, the chief medical officer at Citizens.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
