For Victoria resident Sonia Meija, 47, raising and providing for her now adult daughter was always her priority, but stress and depression took their toll and manifested as weight gain.
Thankfully, Citizens Medical Center's bariatric center, recognized as one of 52 hospitals for bariatric surgery excellence this year from Healthgrades, was able to help her get healthy in 2018 and, most importantly, continue to be there for her daughter.
When Meija was just 21, she got married to a man she had been in a relationship with since she 14.
The relationship was abusive, Meija said. However, because of that, she convinced herself that if she had one child, things would change for the better.
In 2003, at 28, she had her daughter, but the change she had hoped for did not happen. In 2004, she filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2005.
However, the battles over custody and visitation with her now ex-husband led to struggles with depression to the point she was prescribed an anti-depressant which had a side effect of weight gain, Meija said.
After her divorce, she exploded in weight from 140 lbs. to 200 lbs., she said.
"I realized I needed to take it because if I don't, I'm going to have a mental breakdown because of this man," Meija said. "I didn't want my daughter to see all that."
On top of this, she was pursuing her degree and career while going through this stressful period, she said.
Meija found Crossfit in 2010 as a way to stay in shape. This was effective, dropping her from 280 lbs. to 235 lbs., but the stress from the exercise caused her to tear her meniscus and experience further weight gain from being unable to work out.
Come 2018, Meija was pushing 285 lbs. when she decided to get bariatric surgery, which was covered by her insurance, so she could ensure that she could be there for her daughter. She had to drop to 265 lbs. before she could have the surgery.
At Citizens, she had gastric sleeve surgery, and slowly, the weight came off with her dropping to 160 lbs. by December 2021, and she hit her target weight of 140 lbs. and has been staying within range of that ever since, she said.
Now every day, once she gets home from work, weather permitting, she does water aerobics in her pool to ensure the weight stays off and that she remains there for her daughter, who is now attending Victoria College.
However, Meija's story isn't uncommon at Citizens' bariatric center and will become even more critical in the coming years after the pandemic.
Since just before the turn of the century, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has considered obesity an epidemic in the U.S.
Prior to the pandemic, obesity rates were estimated to be 42.4% in the U.S. and have been exasperated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
For 23 years, Dr. Dean McDaniel, Citizens weight loss services director, and his staff have committed to providing weight loss treatment to patients not just in the Crossroads, but across the country.
Throughout the lifetime of the center, it has surgically helped over 5,000 people, with 300 people added every year, McDaniel said.
Citizens Medical Center was one of seven Texas hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for bariatric surgical excellence and the only rural hospital in the state to receive the honor.
McDaniel feels the honor reflects the dedicated staff, their commitment to their patients and the fact that early on in the center's existence, they pushed for minimally invasive procedures that allow patients to recover quickly and get back to their lives with minimal downtown.
For Meija, she felt the center's support from Citizens in post-surgical care contributed significantly to her success.
If someone were considering bariatric surgery at Citizens, Meija encourages them to do so, but they must be ready to put in the work post-surgery to keep the results, she said.
McDaniel still has patients who keep in touch about their success and progress from the beginning of the center, he said.
"If I could accomplish one thing before in my career, in weight loss treatment, it would be to decrease the stigma, the stigma and this stigmatizing of people who struggle with their weight," McDaniel said. "It can be addressed with just lifestyle modification, but the progression of this problem has shown us that there is a certain line that we cross to where we are going to need medical expert intervention to correct this. As a result of this stigma that still exists."