Citizens Medical Center detailed its new commercial property insurance and how the Pfizer warehouse destroyed by a tornado will affect the hospital’s supply chain during its monthly board meeting Wednesday.
Last year, reevaluations by insurer Zurich upgraded Victoria to a Flood 1 zone from a Flood 2 zone, with many of Citizens’ properties classified as high or medium risk. Zurich has pulled out of the commercial property insurance market this year and decided against renewing the policy.
With Zurich’s decision, the hospital’s premiums will go up 169% for its fiscal year as it is now entirely covered by insurer AIG, said Duane Woods, Citizens’ chief financial officer.
“I think we did fairly well in a tough market,” Woods said. “They anticipated a more than 100% increase, which is unfortunately still what we got, even after we restructured the program.”
He said the hospital will maintain coverage similar to last year with a $100,000 deductible and a $350 million occurrence limit. The hospital also got $30 million in parametric wind coverage, in addition to $5 million in traditional wind damage for insurance. The parametric wind coverage doesn’t have a deductible, pays out quicker than traditional insurance and is based on the nature and the storm’s proximity.
Using Hurricane Harvey as an example, the parametric wind coverage would have automatically paid out 25% of the new policy if it happened today, Woods said.
“With this example, we get a $6.2 million payout while all we got from Zurich from Harvey was $5.9 million, so a little bit more lift,” he said, noting that the hospital almost had to take Zurich to court to pay on the hospital’s policy after Hurricane Harvey. “The bigger thing here is no deductibles. Whereas we had deductibles on every building here that had damage from Harvey, with this, it will be much less out of pocket.”
In other disaster-related discussions, the board was also told the Rock Mount, North Carolina, Pfizer warehouse that was destroyed by a tornado would affect hospitals nationally and locally, Woods said.
The tornado didn’t significantly damage the manufacturing side of the facility, but the warehouse was destroyed, limiting how much hospitals can order while the supply is replenished.
He said most of the pharmaceuticals are used in anesthesiology and emergency services, with lidocaine being the most notable. More than 65 different pharmaceuticals were affected by the tornado.
COVID-19 vaccines and a few oncology drugs were unaffected as they are produced elsewhere, Woods said.
The emergency room will be the most affected by the supply chain issue, said Dr. Daniel Cano, Citizens’ chief medical officer.
However, the hospital has been through supply chain issues before, Cano said, noting Hurricane Harvey and a hurricane that hit Puerto Rico that affected the supply chain for extensive periods.
“Hopefully, this will be shorter,” he said. “Our pharmacists will have to figure out how to maximize our current supply, but we’ll get through it.”
The board also elected member Luis Guerra, as board chairperson after Dr. Tanya Seiler, stepped down from the board last month. Guerra will lead the existing board and new board members Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi and Ashlie Thomas, who are expected to begin their term next month.