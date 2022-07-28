Citizens Medical Center revealed at its monthly board meeting Tuesday morning that it has received a grant to help fund the purchase of a new MRI machine and that its building insurance deductible will go up after the renewal of its policy heading into the peak of hurricane season.
Insurer Zurich upgraded Victoria to a flood 1 zone from a flood 2 zone with many of Citizens' properties being classified as high or medium risk.
Citizens challenged the assessment of being considered a flood 1 zone as it is not reflected in any of FEMA's maps, but when the hospital looked to the market, they received similar assessments from other providers, said Duane Woods, Citizens Medical Center chief financial officer.
The upgrade in zoning will increase the deductible for named storm damages from 2% on a minimum of damages of $100,000 to 5% on a minimum of damages of $250,000, according to the insurance renewal presentation to Citizens' board.
Citizens was able to keep the same coverage and premiums by splitting the coverage between their existing insurer Zurich and AIG, Woods said.
"We just had Zurich during Harvey, so Zurich was on the hook for the whole loss," he said. "By splitting that risk between AIG and Zurich, we were able to get the same amount of coverage even if we just went with AIG or just went with Zurich."
The new policy went into effect as of July 1, Woods said. Hopefully, the hospital doesn't have to deal with a catastrophic event and trigger the new deductibles.
On a positive note for Citizen's financial side, the hospital has successfully weathered many of the economic challenges of this year as its end-of-year audit approaches.
Fiscal year to date through June 30, the hospital has exceeded its projected excess revenue over expense budget by $235,788, according to the board's financial report.
At the beginning of this year, the hospital was afraid it might have to raise prices as it faced supply chain issues, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that has stressed other industries.
"All in all, pretty pleased with how we landed the year given the challenges we've seen," Woods said.
It's been a tough year even though the hospital has seen a profit of $5,320,349, Woods said, noting that compared to a year ago it isn't as strong, but is understandable given the challenges this year posed.
A grant from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation will help the books in the future as it has provided Citizens Medical Center a $1.2 million grant to pay for half of a new MRI machine's purchase and installation that will replace an open magnet MRI machine at the hospital.
The General Electric SIGNA HERO 3.0 Tesla unit MRI system is expected to be the most powerful MRI machine in Victoria when it is purchased and installed sometime toward the end of the year, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
The new machine will feature a wide opening of 70 cm in circumference to aid patients who deal with claustrophobia, Olson said.
It will allow the hospital to expand its imaging services with a faster and more accurate machine, Radiology Supervisor Leigh Klatt.
"I'm absolutely excited to get this machine here," Klatt said.
The board also approved the reelection of all sitting board member for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.