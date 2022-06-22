Citizens Medical Center's board of directors approved on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with Victoria County to move forward with the funding of a planned Intensive Care Unit renovation and expansion.
The board unanimously approved the memorandum, which will allow the county to budget at least $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and sell debt through certificates of obligation to fund the expansion and renovation. The project’s construction cost is expected to be just under $11.7 million, according to Austin-based architecture firm Downing, Ferguson, and Peeples.
Under this plan, Citizens would have to pay off the sold debt from the certificates to the county plus interest over time.
After the pandemic, the ICU expansion is needed at the hospital to better serve the community, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
"During the pandemic, we were using every ICU bed we could possibly have. Got very creative with that to try and meet the needs of the community," Olson said. "It also helped us to realize we have opportunities to prepare better for the future."
The ICU has been in need of an upgrade for a while because the space is limited, he said. Upgrades have been made in the existing space as the necessity arose, but the hospital needs to extend renovations to the whole space.
"It's overdue," Olson said.
Preliminary plans call for the renovation of 18,870 square feet of existing space and 21,246 square feet of new space for a total of 40,116 square feet.
The expansion will increase the number of ICU beds by 14 and will allow upgrades similar to what has been implemented in the recently expanded emergency room, Olson said.
Over the next few months, the county will be selling the debt to financial institutions for the ICU project as a result of the memorandum, and it will be executed similarly to the financing of the emergency room project, said Bob Henderson, a financial advisor for Victoria County.
However, there will be some additional challenges during this period because the hospital will see a higher interest rate due to the current market conditions, and currently the pool of financial institutions that would bid to buy the debt is limited due to state laws that prevent financial institutions from buying the debt if they are boycotting the oil and gas industry or restricting firearm sales, Henderson said.
Because of this, major bidders have been taken out of the market that would traditionally bid on the debt being sold temporarily while those investment banking institutions respond to state inquires, he said.
"The normal buyers that we have had are not in play right now," Henderson said. "It's likely, instead of doing a competitive sales transaction, we will have to do a negotiated sales transaction. Meaning pre-determining who the underwriter is going to be, let them conduct pre-sale activities to try and smooth out that volatility in the marketplace."
He expects the certificates of obligation to have an interest rate of about 3.5% for the project compared to the 2.1876% for the emergency room project. Although with the volatility in the financial market, the 3.5% interest rate is uncertain.
"We're going to get the best rates available," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.