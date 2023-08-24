Citizens Medical Center announced they received a $3 million grant from the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation to purchase new cardiac catheterization lab equipment during the hospital's monthly board meeting.
In addition to the new catheterization lab funding, the hospital also announced hiring of several doctors to fill areas of need and entering into an agreement with a medical recruiting firm to fill the remaining positions.
The foundation, in total, donated $3.015 million across the next three years for the lab's new equipment, which will be the Philips Azurion 7 Cardiac Catheterization Lab Systems, which will replace the existing Cardiac Cath Labs, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
The hospital is moving forward with bringing in the equipment with the money allocated in the coming years and expects the first lab equipment to arrive in January, Olson said.
"We already got the first million," he said. "With this commitment, we are going to move ahead and get the equipment here and installed by January. It will be in two phases, to replace one cath lab is phase one, and that will happen in January, and we will replace the second cath lab by probably March."
There were no issues with the existing cath lab, Olson said. However, there is a natural need to update the hospital's equipment periodically and the cardiologists and lab technicians said this was the best technology on the market.
The new equipment will allow the performance of diverse cardiac procedures and life-saving heart attack interventions through the expertise of the hospital's cardiologists and cath lab technicians, he said.
“We are extremely grateful to the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation for their generous support in making this technology available to patients who come to us from around the entire region," Olson said.
In addition to announcing the cath lab funding, Olson announced the hospital and those they work with filled several positions.
Dr. Howell Finch III and Dr. Anselm Tintinu have joined Citizens Victoria Surgical Associates this month and are exceptionally trained and experienced general surgeons who are accepting new patients, he said.
Dr. John McNeill, internal medicine; Dr. Robin Adams, pulmonologist; and Dr. Richard Rogers, gastroenterologist; have also joined Citizens Medical Center's employed physician group, Olson said. Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. My Hanh Nguyen has also signed a recruiting agreement to come to the hospital next summer to join the Victoria Women's Clinic, which has been a need for some time.
The hospital has entered into an agreement with Merritt Hawkins to recruit for its remaining position of need, he said.
The intensive care unit upgrade project also continues to move ahead with it entering the detailed design phase, with rendering making the upgraded 14-bed ICU appear similar to the hospital's previous emergency room expansion, Olson said. The project expects to break ground in spring 2024.