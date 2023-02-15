Citizens Medical Center is set to open a new walk-in clinic in Victoria.
The clinic, called Citizens Convenient Care, 8206 N. Navarro St., will be managed by Dr. John McNeill, Citizens Medical Center emergency department director who will move his internal medicine practice to the location. The clinic is expected to bring a needed service to the north side of the Victoria.
"The whole paradigm of how medicine is delivered to patients has changed a little bit. People nowadays, it's not so much that they just go straight to their doctor. There are a lot of people that get their primary care from walk-in clinics, and they pretty much consider those clinics to be their doctor," McNeill said. "We understand that, and this is going to help address that need in our area. And it's going to address it in a part of town where the city is growing ... it just makes sense for an institution like Citizens to be out of that area."
More and more patients have been going to retail clinics as a source for their basic health care needs with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a spike in demand for such services, according to Fortune Business Insights.
"It's just going to be your basic clinic environment. People may want to come there for their primary care, or they may want to come there for what we call episodic care," McNeill said. "If they can't get in and see their physician, they're welcome to come see us. We'll be more than happy to pass that information on to their (primary care physician). We hope to be able to provide the same great level of care that people expect from Citizens and be able to do it in a location that's more convenient and more accessible."
The north side of Victoria does already have two prominent clinics with NextCare Urgent Care and DeTar on Demand.
"Competition is good for everybody," McNeill said. "I think this institution (Citizens Medical Center) has a reputation for doing things right, and I certainly don't mind tying myself to that reputation."
McNeill previously owned and managed Twin Fountains Medical Clinics before selling them in 2015.
The 5,000 square foot building is owned by McNeill, and the space for the clinic will be leased by Citizens Medical Center, CEO Michael Olson said.
Renovations to the space are currently ongoing with estimated cost being a few $100,000, Olson said. The Clinic is currently set to open June 1.
With Citizens owning the clinic and being able to continue his internal medicine practice McNeill felt returning to managing a clinic was a good fit, McNeill said.
The clinic is expected to be operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and expected to have weekend hours as well, McNeill said.