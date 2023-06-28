Citizens Medical Center is expected to post a loss for its 2023 fiscal year, which ends this month, hospital officials said during a Wednesday board meeting.
It is the first time the hospital has posted a loss for the fiscal year in four years as the effects of inflation, staffing and benefits drove up cost demands.
Citizens posted a $4,043,00 net cash flow loss through May 31, according to the hospital's monthly financial report.
Inflation of hospital supplies drove the losses for the year along with staffing wage pressures and cost of benefits, said Duane Woods, Citizens' chief financial officer.
However, with the economy stabilizing in recent months and inflation coming down, the prospects for the coming 2024 fiscal year are optimistic as the board approved Citizens' 2024 Operating & Capital budgets, Woods said.
Throughout the pandemic and the last year of inflationary concerns, Citizens has struggled to firmly plan financially for more than a few months, he said. With the upcoming fiscal year they are confident with the budget's projection.
"Getting on the other side with the big crush of the pandemic, we have a lot more clarity and things are getting more sensible," Woods said. "The fact that we've really done a very good job of eliminating contract staffing has been a great big help to us. We are seeing supply costs come back into check. Unfortunately, they are still higher than they were before, but that boon, that big snap of inflation that we hit, especially on personal protective equipment, is starting to pull back."
It is unlikely that the supply costs overall will return to previous levels, he said.
With the fiscal year 2024, the hospital's budget is projecting a profit target of $1.5 million, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
"It's a little disappointing the way we'll end this year at a little more than a $4 million expected loss, but let's not forget that we came from a very deep hole and put a string together of four very positive years. One little hiccup, We'll get ourselves back on track in fiscal year 2024 with everything we'll put in place. We know we can do it," Woods said.
However, one challenge for the upcoming year is that Citizens will have to seek new building insurance as its previous insurer Zurich is leaving the space, Woods said. While the hospital has had issues with Zurich, such as upgrading Victoria's flood risk grade last year, losing them in the market will make it challenging with fewer options.
Citizens' cash balance is $68,716,000 as of May 31, according to the hospital's monthly financial report.