For years the need to upgrade Citizens Medical Center's emergency room has been a talking point among the Victoria community, but after the hospital unveiled its ER expansion Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting, that will soon come to an end.
Citizens Medical Center cut the ribbon on its ER after two years of construction with hospital staff and the public getting a preview of the county hospital's $11-million, 19,000-square-foot expansion, which will be operational on June 28.
"I feel like it's the first day of school," said Shelby Janak, a Citizens' ER registered nurse. "It's a whole new department, so it's the same people that I work with and the same family, but we're just moving into a much bigger and better place."
Citizens kept a patient-focused mindset throughout the planning of its expansion with emphasis on patient care and privacy, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
The ER has 25 total treatment rooms, with three equipped as airborne infectious disease isolation rooms and two equipped to handle mental health needs, Olson said. The expansion will also come with one private OB-GYN room with an adjoining bathroom, two large trauma rooms, two private decontamination rooms, two triage rooms to screen patients and a spacious waiting area to allow for social distancing with a class enclosed isolation wait area included.
There is also a hand washing station at the entrance to help prevent the spread of disease, he said.
The ribbon-cutting signifies the completion of Phase 1 of the expansion. The current ER will move into the new space while the existing ER is renovated as part of phase two, he said.
"As big as this area is when you make your tour and see that, you can add about another third of this size with about half of our existing ER. You'll get a sense of the size and scoop of the kind of facility we're going to have," he said.
Olson thanked the staff, the county, board and other community organizations for helping make the expansion happen after all these years.
This is a big deal for Victoria and Victoria County, County Judge Ben Zeller said.
"Citizens Medical Center has been and continues to be one of the region's most iconic institutions," Zeller said. "Its success and growth plays a key role in the success in our community and the quality of life in our community. As county judge, it is especially exciting for me to see this long-awaited, long talked about project come to completion."
Citizens Medical Center has been "the premier hospital" in the area since 1956 providing quality care to the Victoria community for generations, and the ER expansion will continue that legacy, he said.
Janak worked in the ER last night, but despite being tired still attended the ribbon cutting.
The upgrade will allow for care providers in ER to better care for patients with an up-to-date facility with more resources, rooms and supplies, she said.
"It's up to date, and it's better equipped to take care of our community, she said.
When Olson first became CEO of Citizens Medical Center, he identified the ER as one of the areas he wanted to upgrade.
"It's an amazing accomplishment for all of our team," he said. "This is something we've been needing for quite some time. Something that I recognized when I first got here and something that others have been trying to work on and see if they can make happen. I think just the right time came together ... It was a real team effort, took a lot of people working together, but you can see the wonderful results."
