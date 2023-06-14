After months of manufacturing and installing, Citizens Medical Center unveiled its new MRI machine to the Victoria community Tuesday.
The new MRI machine, a General Electric SIGNA HERO 3.0 Tesla unit system, costs about $2.5 million and is expected to provide enhanced and new imaging services to patients.
A grant from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation provided half the funding for the new machine.
The 3.0 Tesla Unit MRI is the most powerful MRI machine in the region, Citizens' CEO Mike Olson said. The hospital is grateful to the Johnson Foundation for its contribution and bringing it to Victoria.
"We're absolutely thrilled with the outcome, to be able to provide additional imagining services, and we'll continue to get better," Olson said.
The machine will reduce scan times from 40 minutes to about 20 minutes, Citizens Radiologist Supervisor Leigh Klatt said.
The machine also features a wide, 70-centimeter-wide opening to aid patients with claustrophobia.
The machine has been in use at the hospital for weeks, and so far, patients have responded positively to the new technology, Klatt said.
"The comfort level has been one of the things we've heard most frequently," she said.
Beyond enhanced imaging, the higher powered machine will also allow the hospital to do prostate and breast imaging services, Klatt said.
"We'll have to do a little bit of triage with our outpatients to make sure we're optimizing which patients get onto the 3T," she said. "We might migrate all breast imaging to this unit at one point or another. We want to stay consistent in our diagnosis of breast imaging, especially if they are coming back for repeat scans. Most imaging will migrate over her simply because of size-limited factors on the other (MRI) machine."
Before the new machine's installation, the hospital had to send many patients to other hospitals because of the size limitation of its other 1.5-Tesla unit MRI machine, Klatt said.
"This is going to give us an avenue to keep those patients here now," she said.
The new technology will also help recruit doctors to the hospital, Citizens Radiologist Dr. Santiago Marroquin said.
"They are training at these large academic centers. They got the best of the best. They go 3T magnets. They probably have two or three of them at the big academic centers," Marroquin said. "So when they get out, whether it is an oncologist, a urologist or a radiologist, they want to know what type of equipment you have, and that's a significant deal for us. Because in order to keep young, trained physicians coming into Victoria, we have to have the appropriate tools for them to practice the way they are used to practicing. We can't send them back a few years (technology-wise)."
This is the best machine the hospital can buy, he said.
"You can't be unhappy with it, I can tell you that," said Robert Halepeska, M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation executive vice president. "This is great. I don't want to drive to Houston for that."