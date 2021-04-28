Melinda Fox, a registered nurse and manager with Citizens Medical Center, was recognized by two Texas nursing groups as one of the top nursing professionals in the state.

Fox, who is the physician and provider relationship manager for Citizens, received an honorable mention from the Texas Nurses Foundation and the Texas Nurses Association in their 20 for 2020 Nurse Awards. Dr. Daniel Cano, the hospital’s chief medical officer, announced the recognition at a hospital board meeting Wednesday.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

Health Reporter

