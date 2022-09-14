For four decades, Sammie Sue Hendrix was a staple of Citizens Medical Center's lab as its director and when she retired in March she left big shoes to fill.
However, through succession planning and hard work, her successor Rene Ramirez looks to build on the legacy Hendrix left behind as the new lab director at the hospital.
Ever since Ramirez was young, he loved science and true crime procedural TV shows, particularly the science behind how the crimes were solved like in shows like "Forensic Files," he said. On top of that, he mixed dish soaps together, playing with microscopes and was just intrigued by the scientific method to understand why things happen.
"I've always been like a science geek," Ramirez said. "As I started to look at what Victoria College had to offer, vocational-school-wise, I stumbled on medical lab science, and I didn't know anything about the field. So I called Larry Dunn, who was the director over that program and just kind of talked to him about it, and he said 'Well it's not forensic science, but we'll teach you how to work in a lab.'"
As he dived deeper into the medical lab science field, he fell in love with helping people with his knowledge, he said, noting that most diagnoses that doctors make come from lab work.
"That's probably what has kept me in this field is being able to help patients in ways that they can't even understand," Ramirez said. "Anytime I talk to someone about my job they are like 'what do you do?' And I tend to go into detail and I just see the glaze over their eyes."
From there, he made his rounds at both DeTar Healthcare System and Citizens Medical Center, got hired when someone from Citizens called him in 2014 as a reference for a friend of his and was asked when he would be submitting an application of his own. Hospital officials were impressed during his brief time working at the hospital for his education, he said.
In his eight years at the hospital, Ramirez has learned at every station at the lab and was tagged for leadership training early on. As Hendrix was getting ready for retirement, she asked Ramirez, along with several others, to be part of the succession planning, to know how to do her job, when she did step down.
He was one of two internal candidates and one external candidate to be considered for the job, and Ramirez was eventually appointed lab director, he said.
"Those are some big shoes to fill," Ramirez said. "It was once said that Sammie Sue is 5'4", but she casts a long shadow, and I'm not as posed as she is. I'm not as thoughtful as she is, and I hope to be as much of a visionary as she was."
Hendrix was a key driver of keeping Citizens Medical Center's lab up to date with new and updated technology, he said.
"One of the reasons I've been at Citizens my entire career is her ability to see what is on the horizon for medical lab science and to make sure we have that available to us to take care of the patients that we need," Ramirez said. "If anything, I hope to carry on that legacy to ensure that the patients in our hospital are benefiting."
However, one strength of Ramirez's is that he hears the advice of his mentors in his head while he works, regardless of what it is, he said and he in turn is excited to pass that along to others.
While she didn't make the selection, Ramirez's commitment, willingness to learn, adaptability and team mindset always stood out to Hendrix, she said.
"Watching him develop and grow and watching him nurture others — he gained respect, and he certainly gained my admiration," Hendrix said. "There was just kind of this natural ability for him to lean in and listen and offer ideas and be collaborative and all of those qualities are a perfect formula for a leader in a clinical area like a laboratory."
Ramirez earned the position of director, and she's flattered to be one of the many mentors along the way that will stick with him as he leads the lab into the future.
"I couldn't be prouder," Hendrix said.
Ramirez and Hendrix still text whenever he needs advice or guidance.
"There's not a day that goes by where I don't think 'What would Sammie Sue do in this situation?'" Ramirez said.