Victoria police and city officials declined in a Monday letter to the Victoria Advocate to release records about the officer who shot a man in the arm late Jan. 27 at a Victoria apartment complex.

Rather, the City Attorney's Office sent a letter seeking guidance to the Texas Attorney General's Office, which is the city's right to do under the Texas public records law.

City Attorney Allison Lacey said on Tuesday the city referred the records request to the Attorney General's Office because it is "standard procedure" in officer-involved shootings and when an investigation is pending completion.

"It is standard operating procedure so officers can do their job" and complete a shooting investigation without any impediments, she said.

Among the items the city has declined to release are the name of the officer involved in the shooting, records regarding the gun used in the shooting, video or audio recordings from the scene of the shooting and any 911 calls to the dispatch center regarding the shooting and an initial shooting that prompted the police response to the apartment complex. Nor has the city released information about the officer such as training, employment history, prior uses of force or marksmanship skills.

Asked how the officer's record on the job, the officer's shooting record and officer's training could affect an investigation, she said, "Because the statute says it could affect it."

"As soon as we are able to release the information we will," Lacey said.

Police were called to The Pointe at Victoria apartments, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., by a woman whose husband was shot by a relative at his birthday party that night, the victim told the Advocate. The woman subsequently was shot before the suspect walked away from the apartment and was confronted by police near the entrance to the apartment complex.

The suspect in the shooting was identified by police the next day as Jorge Luiz Lozano, 26, of Victoria. He was attending an uncle's birthday at the uncle's apartment when he shot his relative in the jaw, according to the uncle, whose name is being withheld at his request by the Advocate. His wife was then shot in the cheek when she was outside the apartment calling for help.

When police arrived, they found the suspect near the front gate of the apartment complex and shot Lozano after they said in an incident report he threatened them with a handgun, according to two incident reports provided by the City Attorney's Office.

An incident report on the second shooting, the one involving the officer, identified one, Officer Timothy Westberry, 32, as a "public servant" who was placed "in fear of serious bodily injury or death." That term is generally seen as justification for an officer to discharge a weapon at a suspect.

It is at this point the information from police on provided public records ends.

In a news release in 2021, the city said Westberry was hired by the department that October after serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, including three tours in Afghanistan. He earned a degree in homeland security from Keiser University in Fort Myers, Florida, and graduated from the South Plains Association of Governments Police Academy in Lubbock.