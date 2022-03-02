Victoria City Council unanimously approved and awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Ben Wilson Street between Airline Road and U.S. Business 59 Tuesday.
The project will reconfigure Ben Wilson Street to create a new entry corridor for the University of Houston-Victoria. It is budgeted to cost $9,192,853.69. The project will be funded by the University of Houston-Victoria.
The University of Houston board of regents approved the budget on Thursday after increases in labor, material and equipment costs exceed expectations compared to the initial $7-million budget.
The city sought bids in November and received one proposal from Houston-based Main Lane Industries for $7,954,751.10, which was negotiated down by $721,623.60.
The project has been in front of council since 2015.
“This has been a long time coming, and the fact that it’s going to be finalized and just be a beacon for our community, a real shining star. I’m happy to see it finally come to fruition,” Councilman Andrew Young said Tuesday.
As the campus has expanded across Ben Wilson Street, more pedestrian traffic is crossing it, making it a safety concern for the university, said Matthew Alexander, UHV director of capital projects and construction. As the university continues to grow, they can’t have a five-lane street going through campus over the next 5-10 years, he said.
The city sees UHV as an economic engine for Victoria and as a partner of the city helping them with their growth, said Mike Etienne, Victoria assistant city manger.
The project is expected to take 425 days to complete and will begin construction in May.
The project is expected to be finished in August 2023.
