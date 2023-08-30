The 2024 budget was the topic of discussion at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
This meeting was the first public hearing where Victoria residents could speak on new changes towards the budget.
City Manager Jesús A. Garza presented a short presentation on the new budget in front of the council.
According to Garza, the budget increased from the previous proposed number that was presented in the Aug. 1 meeting.
"You'll see on the left hand side a total proposed budget of $256 million," Garza said. "This is slightly higher than what was officially proposed on August 1st by the tune of $390,000."
The new proposal has raised the public safety services percentage of the general fund from 56% to 57%.
The increase in the budget is due to an adjustment for starting pay for the police and fire department.
Firefighters/EMTs will receive a salary of $50,412 compared to the previous salary of $44,996.
Newly appointed police officers will receive a salary of $50,970 compared to last year's salary of $48,405.
Garza says that money that will fund the news salaries will come from sales tax revenue.
"We did increase our projection for sales tax revenue," he said. "We also increased our projection and franchise fees collected and interest income."
Some members of the police department were in attendance at the meeting and were happy to hear the news.
"We are very appreciative of having any type of pay increase," Deputy Chief Eline Moya said after the meeting. "This will also assist us by enhancing our recruitment into the department."
The next Council meeting will be on Sept. 5, which will be another public hearing and final votes on the tax rate and the budget. The fiscal budget for next year will be effective starting Oct. 1.
"I want to thank the staff for getting us to this point," Mayor Jeff Bauknight said. "I appreciate all the staff because it takes everybody to get this together. We've never been at this level before."